Swami Shraddhanand aka Murali Manohar Mishra, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife Shakereh Khaleeli, was denied parole on Wednesday by the Supreme Court, according to reports. Dancing On The Grave, a docuseries now available on Prime Video, is based on the Shakereh murder case. Mishra, 82, has submitted a legal notification to the series’ creators, claiming that it violates his legal rights.

Dancing on the Grave

The show, titled Dancing on the Grave, revisits the high-profile missing-and-murdered case of Shakereh Khaleeli in the early 1990s. The latest criminal docuseries is produced by India Today Originals and written and directed by Patrick Graham, who has previously directed Netflix’s Ghoul and Betaal, according to reports.

Who Was Shakereh Khaleeli?

Shakereh was born in Madras on August 27, 1947, to an Indian-Persian Muslim family. The family had also lived in Singapore since the early 1900s, where Shakereh attended school.

She was the youngest daughter of Sir Mirza Ismail, Diwan of Mysore, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, and the daughter of Gulam Hussain Namazie and Gauhar Taj Begum Namazie née Mirza. Gauhar Taj was a socialite and philanthropist in Singapore who was involved in a number of charity causes. Shakereh has an older brother, Mirza Karim Namazie, who was a television journalist in the past, according to reports.

Mohammad Namazie, her paternal grandfather, was a trader with interests in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and southern India. Ghulam Hussain Namazie was responsible for the opening of Singapore’s first film hall, Capitol Theatre.

The Murder Case

The abduction and murder of socialite Shakereh Khaleeli in the early 1990s shocked the country. Murali Manohar Mishra aka Swami Shraddhanand, a reputed Godman, was revealed to be his wife’s killer.

Khaleeli’s first marriage was to Akbar Mirza Khaleeli, an Indian Foreign Service officer who served as India’s ambassador to several nations. They were married in 1964 and divorced 21 years later in 1985. She then married Murali Manohar Mishra, also known as Swami Shraddhanand, according to a report by Firstpost.

He was both her confidante and her advisor. For those who have seen the show, various snippets and conversations with the victim’s relatives indicate that the couple fought over Swami gradually transferring all of her income to his name via power of attorney.

Swami murdered Khaleeli and buried her in her own home in April 1991. He maintained insisting that she was travelling before declaring her missing. Three years later, in 1994, police were able to locate her remains and apprehend him. He allegedly drugged her and then buried her body inside a specially built wooden box for the crime.

According to forensic evidence, Khaleeli was still alive and struggling to get out of the box for hours.

Swami was sentenced to death by the lower and higher courts, but the Supreme Court reduced the punishment to imprisonment until death. He is now being held in MP’s Sagar Central Jail.

