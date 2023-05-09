Films that Explore 'Similar Accounts' as The Kerala Story | Explained

The Supreme Court will hear on May 15 a plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the controversial multilingual film “The Kerala Story". Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha. When the bench enquired whether the high court has passed an order in the matter, Sibal said it has refused to stay the release of film.

“The Kerala Story" starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday. On May 5, the high court refused to stay the release of the movie and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

The high court noted the producers’ submission that they do not intend to retain an “offending teaser" which contained a statement that “32,000 women" from Kerala were converted and joined a terrorist organisation. It said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found it suitable for public exhibition.

‘The Kerala Story,’ directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The movie is about forced religious conversion and alleges that about 32,000 women in Kerala were converted to Islam and many were sent to ISIS-ruled Syria at the pinnacle of the terror group’s dominance. However, there have been objections regarding to the ‘inaccuracy’ of the claim and that it spreads ‘hate speech’ against Muslims. Read more on this here

The threat of ISIS recruitment from abroad, especially UK, has been documented by some reports and papers. As per a 2015 Guardian report, in which author Nabeelah Jaffer talked to women on what had attracted them into the lure of IS, there were an estimated 500 plus western women who had travelled to Syria to join Isis. But she said there were more sitting at their computers at home, ‘voicing their support online’. Read more here

There are a number of movies that have documented similar stories from around the globe. Here are some of them:

Sabaya (2021)

Acclaimed director Hogir Hirori directed, photographed, and edited the 2021 Swedish documentary film Sabaya. It follows a group of people who put their lives in danger to save sex slaves held captive by ISIS in Al-Hawl.

Caliphate (2021)

Caliphate is a Swedish television thriller drama series. It broadcast on Sveriges Television on January 12, 2020. The plot is inspired on the true incident of the Bethnal Green trio, three young girls from London who were approached by jihad recruiters at their school in February 2015.

Heaven Will Wait (2016)

“Heaven Will Wait" is a French drama film about “two middle-class French girls recruited by ISIS," and their deradicalisation process.

Layla M (2016)

Mijke de Jong directed the 2016 Dutch drama film Layla M. It stars Nora El Koussour as Layla, a young Moroccan-born Dutch woman who rebels against her family and education to become an Islamic extremist. De Jong and her coauthor Jan Eilander intended to investigate the radicalization of European youth in Layla M. The writers were inspired by a true story, and they wrote the script during the Arab Spring and Geert Wilders’ trial.

In 2016, the film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. The picture earned positive reviews in the domestic media and was well-liked overseas.

Raseba: the Dark Wind (2016)

The tragic film ‘Raseba: The Dark Wind’ reconstructed the actual story of a Kurdish Yazidi lady who was seized in Iraq, auctioned off into slavery by ISIS, and later rescued by her fiancé in Syria.

