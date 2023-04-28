Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently cryptically clapped back at Telugu producer Chitti Babu who claimed that her career “as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom" and should accept whatever roles are to her and not be “selective." The actress had shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which fans speculated of being a jibe at Chitti Babu. Read latest updates on the story here

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Samantha shared a post revealing that she was searching “How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google. The answer was because of “increased testosterone." She shared the screenshot of her search along with the hashtag, “#IYKYK (If you know, you know)".

Social media users believed that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.

What Had Chitti Babu Said?

Chitti Babu had claimed that her career as a “heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets."

The producer also accused Samantha of trying to “gain sympathy."

He said: “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam."

Samantha’s Myotis Treatment

Chitti Babu’s ‘gain sympathy’ comments are also a reference to the actress sharing her struggle with myositis after being diagnosed with the disease, according to reports.

“It was a final breaking of shackles. As an actor, you are always expected to display perfection, perfection on Instagram, and perfection in your films. Earlier, I also could never let it go and just accept who I am. I have always wanted to be better and better, look better and better. Finally, now I am at a place where I have no control over this condition,” she had told Bollywood Bubble in an interview. Samantha had also stated that the myositis drug causes “side effects" on her, saying, “One day I am puffy, one day I am fat, one day I am sick. I have no control over my appearance."

Chitti’s Reply to Samantha’s ‘Ear Hair Growth’ Jibe

The director apparently replied to Samantha’s Instagram post, telling TV9 Kannada that the actress had “noticed his ear hair and that hair grew in many other parts" and that he had no objection to studying and reporting on it.

But this is not the first time the director has taken a jibe at Samantha; Chitti Babu also weighed in on her Oo Antava dance routine in Allu Arjun’s Pusha: The Rise. According to Pinkvilla, Chitti Babu stated in an interview with Filmy Looks, “Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it to make a living. She is taking whatever offers she receives after losing her star status. Her career as a heroine is over, and she will never be able to return to popularity. She should continue her quest by accepting the offers she receives."

Shakuntalam’s Failure and Samantha’s Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. The mythical drama, based on Kalidasa’s legendary play, was released on April 14, and the makers are claimed to have lost Rs 20 crore, according to a report by DNA. The film had a dismal start at the box office, earning only Rs 5 crore on day one and a total of Rs 11 crore globally.

In 2017, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, co-stars of MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, had gotten married. In October 2021, the stars announced their split on social media in a joint statement. In the meantime, Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating actor Sobhita Dhulipala, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Shiva Nirvana’s film Kushi. The actress will appear alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film, which will be released in theatres on September 1, 2023.

