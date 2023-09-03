As India gears up for the G20 summit, the national capital, hosting the meeting of top world leaders, will be secured by multi-layered security on the ground and in the air.

New Delhi will be hosting heads of States and senior leaders from 29 nations for the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

The world leaders will be guarded by 45,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary forces and elite National Security Guard (NSG) trained in sophisticated tactics of fighting terrorists, protecting VVIPs and rescuing people.

Apart from the security measures on ground, the Indian Air Force will secure the skies by deploying fighter jets including Rafales, Mirage and Sukhoi.

Security on Ground

The 45,000 security personnel include Delhi Police, central forces personnel like Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), NSG, commandoes and personal security officers with precision driving skills. Nearly half of these personnel have been provided role-based micro-level training to handle any eventuality.

There will be two control rooms fed by streams of CCTV footage from across the city, especially the New Delhi district.

Moreover, police have been trained in precision driving on imported bulletproof sedans, most of which are left-hand drive.

“There are various dimensions to security — airport security, carcade management, event venues, anti-terror measures, maintenance of general alert. We have drawn up a comprehensive security plan focussing on these measures," Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Division) Madhup Kumar Tiwari said.

Aerial protection for G20

The Indian Air Force has deployed an array of assets, including fighter jets, surface-to-air missile systems, anti-drone systems, airborne early-warning and control systems (AEW&C) and sensors to secure the capital.

The IAF would deploy its best personnel and equipment for the summit in order to make the skies over the National Capital impregnable. It has set up a dedicated Operations Direction Centre (ODC) for coordinating various aspects of the arrangements with the security agencies concerned.

Delhi’s skies will be patrolled by fighter jets including Rafales, Mirage-2000s, and Sukhoi-30 MKIs. Apart from the fighters, the IAF will deploy indigenous NETRA surveillance aircraft and AWACS surveillance planes for improved monitoring.

The Air Force will use cutting-edge air defence missile systems including the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile System (MRSAM) and the Akash air defence missile system. MRSAM is capable of intercepting and neutralizing hostile aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones up to a range of 70 km. The Akash air defense missiles has an interception range of 25 km.

The Indian Air Force will be using the air bases like Ambala, Bareilly, Sirsa, Bhatinda and Gwalior owing to their proximity to the national capital. To counter drone activity, counter-drone equipment has been installed all over Delhi.

In view of the security measures, Delhi airport has announced that around 160 domestic flights have been cancelled in the national capital from September 8-10.

List of Things Banned or Closed