Gyanvapi Row: What is the ASI Team Doing Inside the Mosque Premises Today & Who is Present | Explained

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began working on a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises at 7am on Friday to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The ASI team members, along with the representatives of the Hindu petitioners to a legal dispute involving the mosque, were present inside the complex amid tight security. Members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee have boycotted the survey.

The survey began after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the proposed step is “necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both sides.

The order came after the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, representing the Muslim side to the legal dispute, moved the Supreme Court against the Varansi district court order. The mosque stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

What Will the ASI Do?

The ASI will survey, document and photograph the premises without harming the executing structures.

It will conduct a detailed survey in accordance with the law and will prepare a list of antiquities found in the building. It will then try to determine the age and nature of the structure.

NON-DESTRUCTIIVE TECHNIQUES TO BE USED

Ground Penetrating Radar: (GPR) is a geophysical locating method that uses radio waves to capture images below the surface of the ground in a minimally invasive way. The advantage is that it allows the crew to pinpoint the location of underground utilities without disturbing the ground.

GPS: Centimetre precision topography with differential GPS involves the generation of cartographies in archaeological sites, location of excavations areas and geo-referencing of the information obtained by geo-radar. These navigation systems are based on radio-frequency satellites that provide a space-time frame of reference with global coverage continuously anywhere on Earth, and available for any number of users.

Drones: Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles are designed to perform field tasks such as documentation, coordination, exploration, prospecting, communication, inspection and observation. Drones have been used in archaeological documentation for videos, orthophotos and digital elevation models, as well as in the environmental study of erosive processes when equipped with the multispectral camera.

DATING EXERSICE

Dating is the practice of providing a historical incident with a sequential value. The two types of dating are relative dating (typology, stratigraphy, fluorine dating) and absolute dating (fission-track dating, radio carbon dating, archaeomagnetic dating).

Of these, carbon dating is popular method used to establish the age of organic material. The dating method makes use of the fact that a particular isotope of carbon called C-14, with an atomic mass of 14, is radioactive, and decays at a rate that is well-known. Developed by American chemist Willard Libby in 1946, Radiocarbon dating or carbon-14 dating compares the three different isotopes of carbon. The most abundant carbon isotope is carbon-12 which remains stable in the environment, as per The Conversation, while the other isotope carbon-14 decays over time.

Once the living being dies, the carbon intake from the atmosphere stops. Carbon-14, which is radioactive, disintegrates to one-half of itself in around 5,730 years and this constant decay can be measured to get an estimate of when the organism died.

Carbon dating is used to determine the age of objects younger than 50,000 years and cannot be used to determine the age of non-living things, for example, rocks. However, it can be used indirectly in certain circumstances. If there are organic materials, dead plants or insects trapped beneath the rock, they can give an indication of when that rock, or any other thing, had reached that place.

WHO CLAIMS WHAT

Hindu activists claim that a temple existed earlier at the site and was demolished in the 17th century on the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. They claim:

The Gyanvapi Mosque is standing on the pillars of a Hindu Temple

Sanskrit shlokas are engraved on pillars of tehkhana on both southern and northern side

Vigrah of Maa Shringar Gauri is on the western side

Hollow sound comes from the central dome which indicates that artificial construction has covered the original character

Artefacts and signs of a Hindu temple are present on the western wall

Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a “Shivling" was found close to the “wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz. The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a “fountain".

The Muslim side also said the original case is about the worship of Shringar Gauri while the structure in the mosque has nothing to do with it.

The “wazookhana" will not be part of the survey following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the Gyanvapi complex.