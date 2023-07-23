Heat Affects Not Just Body, But Also Brain: As High Temperatures Ravage World, a Look at Its Effects

An intense heatwave is persisting across Asia, Europe, and North America, with residents seeking relief from scorching temperatures. Wildfires are raging in Greece and the Canary Islands, while authorities in California to China are issuing health warnings due to the extreme heat.

China is experiencing extreme weather, with the thermometer showing temperatures of 80 degrees Celsius (176 degrees Fahrenheit). Beijing recorded a new record of 27 consecutive days with temperatures above 35C (95F), and a remote township in the Turpan Depression reached a record-breaking 52.2C (126F), as per a report by Al Jazeera.

Heatwaves Rage

Greece is battling wildfires near Athens, and firefighters are working tirelessly to protect coastal refineries. Another heatwave is expected, with temperatures predicted to reach 44C (111F).

Italy’s Sardinia and Sicily may surpass the continent-wide temperature record of 48.8C (120F) set in Sicily in 2021.

Spain is facing its third heatwave of the summer, causing distress among locals and tourists.

In France, record temperatures of 29.5C (85.1F) were recorded in Alpe d’Huez, and Verdun saw 40.6C (105.1F) for the first time.

The Canary Islands are battling a massive fire that has already consumed 3,500 hectares (8,650 acres) of forest, leading to evacuations and poor air quality.

Tens of millions of Americans are experiencing dangerous heat levels, with an extremely dangerous and prolonged heatwave expected to persist in the Southwest and spread to the south-central and southeastern regions.

As per experts, the heat does not just impact the body, but also the brain. Here’s how:

Heat Stress and Its Impact on the Brain

Heat stress occurs when the body struggles to cool itself down, leading to potential health issues. It can affect our cognitive function and even cause fainting episodes. The brain plays a crucial role in regulating body temperature and responding to heat through sweating.

It can affect our cognitive function and even cause fainting episodes. Blood-Brain Barrier Breakdown: At high temperatures, the blood-brain barrier, a protective layer around the brain, can start to break down, as per a report by Discover Magazine. This allows unwanted substances, like proteins and ions, to accumulate in the brain, causing inflammation and disrupting normal brain function. Additionally, proteins may unfold, leading to cell death in the brain.

At high temperatures, the blood-brain barrier, a protective layer around the brain, can start to break down, as per a report by Discover Magazine. This allows unwanted substances, like proteins and ions, to accumulate in the brain, causing inflammation and disrupting normal brain function. Additionally, proteins may unfold, leading to cell death in the brain. Hypothalamus Involvement: The hypothalamus, a brain region responsible for regulating internal body temperature, becomes important in how heat affects us. It signals the sweat glands to produce sweat and cool the body down.

The hypothalamus, a brain region responsible for regulating internal body temperature, becomes important in how heat affects us. It signals the sweat glands to produce sweat and cool the body down. Dehydration and Brain Function: Excessive sweating in higher temperatures causes water loss, which is the body’s way of maintaining temperature balance. However, if adequate hydration is not maintained, dehydration can occur, affecting brain function. Sufficient fluid intake is essential for optimal bodily function.

Impact on People with Neurological Conditions:

People with neurological conditions may struggle to regulate their body temperature and tolerate heat. For example, individuals with multiple sclerosis, a brain-related condition, are especially vulnerable to heat’s negative consequences on brain efficiency.

Apart from this, heat also has numerous ill effects on a person’s overall physical health, too:

The Effects of Extreme Heat on the Body

Sunburn and Skin Cancer Risk: According to a report by Observer, excessive exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause sunburn and damage skin cell DNA. Repeated sunburns increase the likelihood of developing skin cancer as cells may grow out of control due to DNA damage.

According to a report by Observer, excessive exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause sunburn and damage skin cell DNA. Repeated sunburns increase the likelihood of developing skin cancer as cells may grow out of control due to DNA damage. Lung Health and Air Quality: Hot weather can worsen air quality, making it harder to breathe. Ground-level ozone, a harmful gas formed from pollutants reacting to sunlight, can reduce lung function and exacerbate asthma, leading to morbidity and mortality.

Hot weather can worsen air quality, making it harder to breathe. Ground-level ozone, a harmful gas formed from pollutants reacting to sunlight, can reduce lung function and exacerbate asthma, leading to morbidity and mortality. Fatigue and Hyperthermia: Hyperthermia occurs when the body’s heat-regulating mechanisms fail, leading to heat exhaustion and heatstroke. As body temperature rises, fatigue sets in, along with symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and thirst. Heatstroke, a medical emergency, can cause dry skin, mental dysfunction, and, if untreated, lead to seizures, coma, and death.

Hyperthermia occurs when the body’s heat-regulating mechanisms fail, leading to heat exhaustion and heatstroke. As body temperature rises, fatigue sets in, along with symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and thirst. Heatstroke, a medical emergency, can cause dry skin, mental dysfunction, and, if untreated, lead to seizures, coma, and death. Impact on the Heart: Hot temperatures cause blood vessels to dilate, lowering blood pressure and potentially leading to dizziness and sickness. The heart compensates by pumping more blood per beat, but with lowered blood pressure, it has to work harder, increasing the heart rate. As global temperatures rise, mortality rates may increase due to the added stress on the cardiovascular system, the report explains.

Protecting Yourself During Extreme Heat:

Seek Shelter: Stay indoors in places with air conditioning as much as possible to avoid extreme temperatures, as per the US CDC guidelines.

Stay indoors in places with air conditioning as much as possible to avoid extreme temperatures, as per the US CDC guidelines. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration. Plan Outdoor Activities: If you must go outside, schedule activities during cooler times of the day to minimize heat exposure.

If you must go outside, schedule activities during cooler times of the day to minimize heat exposure. Dress Wisely: Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing along with sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing along with sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun’s rays. Take It Easy: Pace yourself and avoid overexertion during hot weather to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Pace yourself and avoid overexertion during hot weather to prevent heat-related illnesses. Cool Down: Take cool showers or baths to help lower your body temperature.

Take cool showers or baths to help lower your body temperature. Check on Others: Regularly check on friends, neighbors, and family members, and have someone do the same for you, to ensure everyone’s safety.

Regularly check on friends, neighbors, and family members, and have someone do the same for you, to ensure everyone’s safety. Never Leave Kids or Pets in Cars: Avoid leaving children or pets in parked cars, even for a short time, as temperatures inside a vehicle can become dangerous quickly.

Avoid leaving children or pets in parked cars, even for a short time, as temperatures inside a vehicle can become dangerous quickly. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on local news and updates about health and safety measures during extreme heat.

With inputs from agencies