From Deadpool 3 to Gladiator 2, Mission Impossible 8: A List of Movies Halted Amid Hollywood Strike

The Hollywood’s actors’ strike against movie and television studios have forced major productions, from big-budget sequels to auteur projects, to pause their projects.

The Screen Actors Guild (Sag), which represents some 160,000 performers, announced the historic strike last week against movie and television studios over fair pay, self-tape auditions, and other working conditions collapsed.

Sag has agreed to a number of waivers allowing independent production houses to proceed including Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel’s drama Mother Mary and Rebel Wilson’s action-comedy Bride Hard.

However, a majority of films and shows including Marvel’s Deadpool 3, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel and Tom Cruise’s eighth Mission Impossible are among the movies on hold as the actors’ strike goes on for the second week.

Here is a list of movies that have halted their production temporarily due to the ongoing strikes:

Gladiator 2

The production of Ridley Scott’s belated sequel to his Oscar-winning hit has been stopped in Malta on July 12 over the strike, forcing the 400 people to stop the work mid-production.

The movie is set to star Oscar nominee Paul Mescal as the nephew of Russell Crowe’s deceased hero, vowing revenge, while Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal will also feature in the film.

The shooting of the film began in June in Morocco and soon met with a stunt accident leading to a fire injuring six crew members.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part Two

The production of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two was also halted over the strikes, however the movie is said to release as per the schedule (June 28, 2024).

According to reports, Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise have been forced to abandon their shoot for the promotion trail of the first movie in the two-part story. However, a majority of the movie’s second part has been filmed, including major scenes in the Arctic, the remaining parts of the production are held until the promotion of the first part is complete.

Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is one of the first major productions to pause their production amid the strike. The cast and crew of the Deadpool 3 suspended their production on July 14 as the actors decided joining the picket lines in protest.

The movie has been targeting the release for May next year. But the release could be postponed depending on how long the strikes last.

Venom 3

Venom 3 has become one of the latest high-profile projects to be struck off due to the latest strike. There have been very little details about the release date of Venom 3.

The movie has been making steady progress ever since receiving approval in April 2022, but Tom Hardy’s return will have to wait until production resumes.

Juror #2

Juror #2, which is being believed to be Clint Eastwood’s final movie, has also paused filming. The movie, which kicked off filming in June in Georgia, will star Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp and the supporting cast includes Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland, and Leslie Bibb.

Has the Filming Completely Stopped?

Though the Hollywood productions have slowed down significantly since the strike began, some have continued their filming.

Shows with finished scripts, such as “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," were able to continue filming, though without any writers on set.

Without actors, a handful of soap operas, which have a different contract and reality and game shows, have continued their filming.

Movie releases are less immediately affected, because of the long lag between the end of filming and the start of screening in theaters. But the longer the strike goes on, the greater the impact on movie releases.

Major Hollywood studios have already reshuffled their release calendars. For instance, Disney recently pushed back several Marvel superhero films, spreading them out across a longer time period.