House Talk | All About the Cinematograph Amendment Bill 2023 Meant to Combat Piracy

Parliament is the temple of democracy and parliamentary procedures the rites by which the will of the people is translated into practice. But the terms and jargon involved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha processes can be difficult to grasp. The News18 series, House Talk, brings you a ready reckoner to make sure that none of it is Greek to you.

The government has put forth the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 in Parliament, aiming to tackle film piracy effectively and revamp the age-based certification system provided by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The proposed amendments address unauthorized recording and exhibition of films, imposing penalties for such activities, and introduce new age-based certification categories. Additionally, the bill grants perpetual validity to film certificates and harmonizes the law with existing executive orders and judicial decisions.

Curbing Film Piracy

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 addresses the menace of film piracy by prohibiting unauthorized recording and transmission of films, including the dissemination of unauthorized copies on the internet. Those found guilty of making pirated copies of movies could face a maximum jail term of three years and a fine of up to five percent of the film’s production cost.

Enhancing Age-Based Certification

The bill seeks to improve the categorization of age-based certification by introducing three additional categories beyond ‘U,’ ‘A,’ and ‘UA.’ These new categories include ‘UA 7+,’ ‘UA 13+,’ and ‘UA 16+,’ tailored to ensure age-appropriate content for different audience groups.

Perpetual Validity of Film Certificates

A significant change proposed by the bill is to grant perpetual validity to film certificates issued by the CBFC. This will replace the current 10-year validity period, streamlining the certification process.

Separate Certificates for Television and Other Media

The amendments empower the CBFC to issue separate certificates for films to be exhibited on television or other media platforms. This measure aims to ensure that films meet specific broadcasting guidelines and standards for different mediums.

Combating Unauthorized Recording and Exhibition

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill introduces new sections to the Cinematograph Act to explicitly prohibit the unauthorized recording (Section 6AA) and exhibition (Section 6AB) of films. The stringent Section 6AA bars recording films for any purpose within the same device, further curbing piracy.

Penalties

Violators of Sections 6AA and 6AB could face imprisonment ranging from three months to three years and fines ranging from three lakh rupees to five percent of the audited gross production cost of the film.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the proposed amendments aim to make the certification process more effective, aligning it with contemporary times. Additionally, they are expected to comprehensively combat film piracy and foster the rapid growth of the film industry, leading to increased job opportunities in the sector.