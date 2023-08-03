House Talk | Data Protection Bill: A Look at Its Scope & Right to Privacy Roots

Parliament is the temple of democracy and parliamentary procedures the rites by which the will of the people is translated into practice. But the terms and jargon involved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha processes can be difficult to grasp. The News18 series, House Talk, brings you a ready reckoner to make sure that none of it is Greek to you.

The government is set to table The Digital Data Protection Bill in Parliament on Thursday, aiming to make entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about collection, storage and processing of the data of citizens as part of Right to Privacy.

The initial draft of the Bill was introduced in November and underwent several rounds of public consultation. Taking into account the feedback received during these consultations, a second draft was prepared and subsequently underwent inter-ministerial discussions. It was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 5.

This Bill is a crucial component of the broader framework of technology regulations being developed by the government, which also includes the Digital India Bill (the proposed successor to the Information Technology Act, 2000), the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, and a policy governing non-personal data.

DIGITAL PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION BILL, 2022

The Bill will have jurisdiction over the processing of digital personal data in India. This includes data collected online or offline and later digitized. The Bill will also apply to the processing of data outside of India if it involves offering goods or services or profiling individuals in India.

Under the Bill, personal data can only be processed for lawful purposes with the individual’s consent. In certain cases, consent may be implied. Data fiduciaries are required to ensure the accuracy and security of the data and delete it once its purpose has been fulfilled.

The Bill grants individuals certain rights, including the right to access information, request corrections and deletions, and seek redressal for grievances, according to PRS India.

The government may exempt its agencies from certain provisions of the Bill based on specified grounds such as national security or public order.

To enforce compliance with the Bill, the government will establish the Data Protection Board of India. However, exemptions granted to the government for data processing on grounds like national security raise concerns about the potential violation of the right to privacy.

The Bill treats private and government entities differently regarding consent and storage limitations, which may violate the right to equality.

The composition and functioning of the Data Protection Board of India will be determined by the central government, raising questions about its independence.

The Bill does not provide for the right to data portability or the right to be forgotten. Data fiduciaries must obtain verifiable consent from the legal guardian before processing a child’s personal data. This requirement may have implications for anonymity in the digital realm.

IS IT A MONEY BILL?

The government clarified on Thursday that the Bill will not money bill but a normal bill.

Congress leader Manish Tewari had earlier asked how the Digital Data Protection Bill can be classified as a financial bill, and had said it should be considered as a regular bill. “How Did the Digital Data Protection Bill get classified as a Financial Bill suddenly… It needs to be considered as a regular bill and go to a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) again,” he tweeted.

How Did the Digital Data Protection Bill get classified as a Financial Bill suddenly? If this bill on passage is certified as a money bill by @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota which seems to be the intent of getting it classed as a Financial Bill then Rajya Sabha can not vote on it.… pic.twitter.com/u2xdvOz1Vj— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 3, 2023

The work on the data protection bill started after the Supreme Court ruled that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right.

The government had in August last year withdrawn the personal data protection bill, which was first presented in late 2019, and issued a new version of the draft bill in November 2022. The draft bill had earned criticism around the government getting power to exempt entities from various clauses of the bill.

Key Features