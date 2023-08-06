Imran Khan First PM to Be Kept in Attock Jail: What is Toshakhana Case & Timeline of Trial | Explained

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday afternoon from Lahore residence, shortly after an Islamabad trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment.

Khan has been under the scanner of various probe agencies in Pakistan including the Election Commission and Federal Investigation Agency.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, is lodged in the Attock Jail after being sentenced for concealing the sale of state gifts. Khan has become the first former prime minister who has been locked up in the Attock jail.

The PTI chief’s arrest comes as Pakistan is heading for general elections later this year, with the current National Assembly set to complete its term on August 12.

Why Was Imran Khan arrested?

Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore by the Islamabad police in coordination with the Punjab police after the court verdict.

A police team headed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Investigation Agency, Malik Liaquat took Khan into custody. A picture of him sitting in a car with Khan also went viral on social media. Khan was taken by road from Lahore to Attock Jail in the Attock city, PTI spokesperson Zulifi Bokhari said.

Imran Khan has been “found guilty of corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he acquired from the national Exchequer wilfully and intentionally. He cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from the Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt,” the court order said.

He has been convicted under Section 174 of the Election Act 2017 and sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment. Saturday’s verdict centred on charges that Khan incorrectly declared details of presents from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is leading the PTI in the absence of Khan, in a video message urged workers to take to the streets but remain peaceful. Unlike previous instances, Khan was detained on Saturday without any major resistance. This is for the second time in three months that Khan has been arrested.

What is Toshakhana Case?

The Toshakhana is a department under the Pakistan’s Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to rulers and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries.

While the Prime Ministers and heads of state can retain gifts that cost less than PKR 30,000 for themselves, more expensive gifts must be kept in the Toshakhana under Pakistani law.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had filed a complaint against Imran Khan that he “deliberately concealed his assets relating to Toshakhana gifts retained by him, particularly in the year 2018 and 2019.”

The former prime minister and his wife got 111 gifts and retained most of them including a diamond watch, a pair of cufflinks, a ring, a pen and several watches.

According to a report in The Dawn, Khan “retained gifts worth more than PKR 100 million by September 2018, just weeks after coming to power, and paid PKR 20.1 million to keep them". Other reports claimed that the gifts were more than PKR 140 million or $635,000.

In October last year, the ECP disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana case for making “false statements and incorrect declaration". In May this year, a trial court rejected Imran Khan’s petition challenging the maintainability of the case and indicted the PTI chief, who denied all the allegations of misdeclaration of gifts.

Apart from the Toshakhana case, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests.

Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case in May which was filed last year on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had disqualified him in the same case in October 2022.

Timeline of the Case

Following is a timeline of the main developments in the Toshakhana case:

August 2022: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sent the Toshakhana case against Khan to the ECP in accordance with the Articles of the Constitution.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sent the Toshakhana case against Khan to the ECP in accordance with the Articles of the Constitution. September 19, 2022: ECP reserved judgment in the case.

ECP reserved judgment in the case. October 21, 2022: The ECP ruled that Khan made “false statements and incorrect declarations” about the gifts and disqualified him under the Constitution.

The ECP ruled that Khan made “false statements and incorrect declarations” about the gifts and disqualified him under the Constitution. November 21, 2022: The ECP moved a session court in Islamabad for criminal proceedings against Khan.

The ECP moved a session court in Islamabad for criminal proceedings against Khan. May 10, 2023: The trial court indicted Khan.

The trial court indicted Khan. July 4, 2023: The Islamabad High Court overturned the trial court’s ruling on the maintainability of the case and directed it to rehear the petitioner and decide the matter within seven days.

The Islamabad High Court overturned the trial court’s ruling on the maintainability of the case and directed it to rehear the petitioner and decide the matter within seven days. July 8, 2023: Judge Humayun Dilawar declared the Toshakhana case against Khan as maintainable.

Judge Humayun Dilawar declared the Toshakhana case against Khan as maintainable. August 2, 2023: The trial court rejected the list of witnesses presented by Khan.

The trial court rejected the list of witnesses presented by Khan. August 4, 2023: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq referred the matter back to the trial court with a direction to re-examine the jurisdiction and any procedural lapse in the filing of the complaint by the Election Commission.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq referred the matter back to the trial court with a direction to re-examine the jurisdiction and any procedural lapse in the filing of the complaint by the Election Commission. August 5, 2023: Judge Dilawar found Khan guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sent the PTI chief to jail for three years.

What’s Ahead for Imran Khan?

The three-year-long prison sentence could keep Imran Khan away from his political protests, rallies and a powerful bid to make a comeback as the country’s law makes people with criminal convictions ineligible from running for public office.

However, Khan remains Pakistan’s leading opposition figure and has support from his followers despite his ouster.

Imran Khan’s aide and former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that his party will challenge the verdict and use all legal means to defend the ex-prime minister.

PTI supporters are expected to take over the streets across Pakistan after Saturday’s verdict, throwing the nation into a volatile atmosphere again. It is significant to see how the politics unfold in the troubled nations over the weeks to come.

