India's First Long-range Revolver 'Prabal' Launched Today: Range, Agility, Features Explained

India’s first long-range revolver ‘Prabal’, manufactured by the state-owned Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), will be launched on Friday (August 18).
The revolver is in news for its longer range, light weight and having a side swing cylinder, which surpasses the reach and features of other revolvers available in the country.
Here is all you need to know about the Prabal revolver:
- Prabal happens to be the first revolver being manufactured in India which has a side swing cylinder enhancing its usability and convenience. In the previous version of revolvers, one had to fold the firearm to insert the cartridge.
- The revolver boasts an impressive firing range of up to 50 metres, more than twice the reach of other revolvers. The capacity of all the revolvers available in the market was only up to 20 metres.
- AWEIL director AK Maurya said the Prabal revolver is light in weight and equipped with a side swing cylinder, which is akin to a Webley Scott revolver, with an easy trigger pull.
- The length of the revolver barrel is 76 mm, while its overall length is 177.6 mm. It weighs 700 grams, boasts a user-friendly trigger pull and is convenient to use.
- The booking of Prabal will start from today. The revolver could be purchased by civilians with license.
- This user-friendly design makes it an ideal choice not only for trained professionals but also for women, who can easily carry it in their handbags. The user-friendly trigger pull of the lightweight 32 bore revolver enhances its appeal, according to AWEIL Director AK Maurya.
- Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), which manufactures the revolver, is a state-owned firm in Kanpur’s Armapur. It has eight factories of the erstwhile Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) and manufactures small arms and artillery guns for the armed forces and foreign militaries.
- AWEIL also manufactures another revolver ‘Prahaar’, which is also .32 bore revolver. The revolver was launched in 2021 under ‘Make in India’ mission and its trial has reportedly been successful.
- Established in 2021, AWEIL is a part of the restructuring and corporatisation of the OFB into seven different PSUs.
- AWEIL has received defense product orders worth Rs 6,000 crore, indicating its growing influence and prominence in the defense sector. Notable orders include 300 ‘Sarang’ cannons from the Indian Army and contracts valued at Rs 450 crore from European nations.