Joe Biden, Mike Pence Also Faced Classified Documents Cases: Why's Trump in Trouble & Not Them?

Donald Trump said Thursday he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office, the US ex-president’s most serious legal threat yet as a firestorm of criminal investigations imperil his bid for a second White House term.

What does this mean? News18 simplifies it for you:

What Has Happened?

Donald Trump, the former US President, is facing serious legal trouble. He’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his fancy Florida estate. This case has caught everyone’s attention because it’s one of the most significant in the history of the Justice Department.

These federal charges are a big deal for Trump. Just a few months ago, he was already charged in New York with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. So, he’s facing multiple legal battles at once, Associated Press reports.

Now, let’s talk about what makes Trump’s situation different from other politicians who have dealt with similar issues.

What are the Charges?

The charges against Trump involve seven counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, as reported by sources familiar with the indictment, Associated Press explained in its report.

These charges include accusations of willfully retaining national defense information, obstruction of justice, making false statements, and conspiracy. It’s important to note that these details are provided by individuals who are knowledgeable about the indictment but are not authorized to discuss it publicly.

In response to the charges, Trump’s lawyer, James Trusty, appeared on CNN and confirmed the nature of the indictment.

Meanwhile, Trump himself took to his Truth Social app to address the situation. In a video post, he proclaimed it as a “DARK DAY for the United States of America." He firmly asserted his innocence and expressed his determination to prove it unequivocally and swiftly. Interestingly, within a remarkably short span of 20 minutes after the news broke, his 2024 presidential campaign sent out a fundraising appeal to his supporters, informing them of the indictment and requesting financial support.

The situation continues to unfold, and it remains to be seen how Trump’s legal team will proceed.

How is It Different from Other Similar Cases?

Both current US President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence were found to have classified documents, but the circumstances surrounding their cases differ significantly from Trump’s situation.

Here’s how:

In the cases of Biden and Pence, classified documents were discovered at Biden’s think tank and Pence’s Indiana home, respectively. However, their lawyers promptly notified authorities and facilitated the handover of the documents. They also authorized federal authorities to conduct further searches for any additional relevant materials.

Crucially, there is no indication that either Biden or Pence had prior knowledge of the existence of these records before they were found. Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that either of them attempted to conceal the discoveries. This is a significant factor because the Justice Department typically considers willfulness when deciding whether to pursue criminal charges.

Regarding President Biden, a special counsel was appointed earlier this year to investigate how classified materials ended up at his Delaware home and former office. However, even if the Justice Department were to find the evidence sufficient for prosecution, the Office of Legal Counsel has concluded that a sitting president is immune from criminal charges during their time in office.

In the case of Vice President Pence, the Justice Department recently informed his legal team that it would not be pursuing criminal charges against him regarding his handling of the documents.

These contrasting developments highlight the distinctions in how the cases of Trump, Biden, and Pence have unfolded, both in terms of the handling of classified documents and the legal implications involved.

When then-FBI Director James Comey explained the decision not to charge Hillary Clinton in 2016 regarding her handling of classified information, he emphasized that charges typically arise in cases involving clear instances of intentional and willful mishandling of classified information, according to a report by MSNBC.

These charges may also be brought forth when significant volumes of materials are exposed in a manner that suggests intentional misconduct, or when there are indications of disloyalty to the United States or efforts to obstruct justice.

So, What Will Happen to Trump Now?

The Justice Department has yet to publicly confirm the indictment, and no charges have been officially filed in a public manner.

According to Trump himself, he claimed to have received a summons to appear in a Miami court on Tuesday afternoon. However, it remains uncertain whether Trump intends to attend the scheduled appearance or what the procedural details will entail.

In a prior case in New York, when Trump faced charges from the Manhattan district attorney, he voluntarily surrendered to authorities. During that occurrence, he underwent the booking process behind closed doors and subsequently appeared in the courtroom, where he sat alongside his legal team at the defense table.

AFP, Associated Press contributed to this report