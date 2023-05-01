Karnataka: As BJP Releases Manifesto, a Look at Saffron Party vs Congress' Poll Planks | Explained

The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday. “We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto.

“The Constitution (of India) allows us to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. ‘Justice to all; appeasement to none’ is our policy", BJP National Present J P Nadda, who was among those present at the release programme, said.

The BJP also said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families — one each during the months of ‘Yugadi’, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and ‘Deepavali’. “We will set up an ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the State", the party said in its manifesto. It also promised to launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre ‘Nandini’ milk every day and five kg ‘Shri Anna - siri dhanya’ through monthly ration kits.

The Congress manifesto ‘Dasha Sankalp’, released earlier, focusses on ten poll planks, which focusses on development and assistance to fisher communities.

Let’s take a look at the main poll planks of BJP and Congress and how they differ:

The Main Poll Planks of BJP

As per the manifesto released by the BJP, here are the details of the party’s poll planks in Karnataka:

ANNA

“We will set up an ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the state to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the state."

“We will launch the ‘Poshana’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna - siri dhanya through monthly ration kits," the BJP said in its manifesto.

AKSHARA

“We will introduce the Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane under which the state government will partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to top class standards," the BJP said.

The party also said it will will launch the ‘Samanvaya’ scheme which will drive collaboration between SMEs and ITIs and generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals.

“We will provide career support for aspirational youth by providing financial incentives for students to pursue coaching for IAS/KAS/Banking/Government Jobs."

“We will strengthen the public healthcare infrastructure in the state through ‘Mission Swasthya Karnataka’ by establishing one Namma clinic, equipped with diagnostic facilities, in every ward of municipal corporations. Additionally, we will also provide a free annual master health check-up for senior citizens."

ABHIVRUDDHI

“We will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as ‘State Capital Region’, and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program - centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation," the BJP said in its manifesto.

The party added that it will transform Karnataka into a premier hub of Electric Vehicles, by setting up charging stations, supporting 1,000 startups, converting BMTC buses into fully electric buses, and creating an “EV City” on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

“We will set up a Rs 30,000 crore K-Agri Fund to establish micro-cold storage facilities, agro processing units in all GPs, undertake modernisation and digitisation of APMCs, accelerate farm mechanisation, establish 5 new Agro-Industry clusters and 3 new Food Processing Parks, supported by a 1,000 strong FPO ecosystem."

AADAAYA

“We will allocate Rs 1,500 crore to develop the Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor, to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.11. We will broaden the scope of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme by incorporating a comprehensive plan that encompasses logistics, industrial clusters, connectivity, and export facilities generating 10 lakh manufacturing jobs ‘Beyond Bengaluru’."

ABHAYA

The BJP said it will improve the “ease of living” of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act,1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.

We will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.

We will provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPLfamilies annually; one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

We will launch ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane’ under which the Revenue Department will distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the siteless/homeless beneficiaries.

We will launch the “Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi" scheme through which we will provide a matching deposit up to Rs 10,000 on 5 year fixed deposits made under the scheme by women of SC, ST households, the manifesto said.

What Does Congress Manifesto Say?

The Karnataka Congress had earlier announced Dasa Sankalpa (10 point focus) for the state’s Karavali region. Congress leader BK Hariprasad had stated that if Congress won power in the state, the ‘Dasa Sankalpa’ goal will assist the coastal Karnataka region stand out in terms of development.

What the charter for the region entailed:

Development of ‘Coastal Region’ will be the party’s first priority. To create employment, investment, tourism, and harmonious growth. To achieve this, constitute a statutory body titled “Kawawali Development Authority” with an annual budget of Rs 2,500 crore.

Mangalore to be the next IT and Garment Industry hub of India, creating a new paradigm of development along with aim to create 1 lakh Jobs in Coastal Region.

Special focus on Mogaveeras:

A) Insurance cover of 10 Lakh for every fisherman.

B) Interest free loans of 1 Lakh to fisherwomen.

C) Subsidy up to 25 Lakh (equivalent to 25 percent of cost) for buying well-equipped fishing boats.

D) Increase the subsidy on Diesel from 210.71 per litre to 225 per litre and increase quantity from 300 litres to 500 litres per day.

E) Dredging of Malpe Fisheries Harbour, Gangolli Fisheries Harbour and Mangalore Fisheries Harbour within 6 months of formation of Congress Government.

Constitution of ‘Shree Narayana Guru Development Board’ with an annual outlay of 250 crore i.e Rs 1,250 crores in 5 Years of Congress Government.

Constitution of “Bant Development Board” with an annual outlay of Rs 250 Crore i.e Rs 1,250 Crores in 5 Years of Congress Government.

Restoration and increase the budget for Minority Welfare, including starting Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities that ‘has been stopped by Modi Govt’, as per the Congress.

Allocate 50 crore to solve the problems of Areca Nut Grower’s affected by yellow leaf and such other diseases and improve marketing and research in this regard.

200 Units of Electricity Free every month to every household of Karnataka.

Rs 2,000 per month in the Bank Account of every Women Head of family i.e = 24,000 every year to fight inflation.

Setting up of “Shree Swami Vivekananda Communal and Social Harmony Committee” in every Gram Panchayat with appropriate grants and plans.

The Congress has also targeted the BJP government in Karnataka with corruption charges.

