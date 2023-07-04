Lansdowne to Become Jaswantgarh? The Hill Town's History and Rifleman Jaswant Singh's Valour | Explained

The Lansdowne Cantonment Board in Pauri Garhwal district has recently passed a proposal to rename the picturesque hill town, known for its establishment by the British, as Jaswantgarh.

The new name is in honor of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, a hero of the 1962 Sino-Indian war.

The proposal is now set to be forwarded to the Army’s central command in Lucknow and subsequently to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), as confirmed by Binita Jakhmola, the office superintendent of the Lansdowne Cantonment Board, according to a report by Times of India.

Let’s explore the history of the picturesque hill town, among the favourite of travellers. We will also take a look at the valour of Jaswant Singh Rawat, after who the town might be renamed:

The ‘Journey’ from Kalundanda to Lansdowne

The Lansdowne Cantonment, located in the heart of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand state, has a rich history. In 1886, based on the recommendation of Field Marshal Sir FS Roberts, the decision was made to establish a separate regiment for the Garhwalis. The chosen location for the cantonment and regiment was a pristine forest area known as Kalundanda, situated approximately 6,000 feet high, as per the government.

This location, mostly covered in Oak and Rhododendron forests, was given the name Kalundanda due to its darkish appearance in the grey, foggy weather common to the region.

On September 21, 1890, Kalundanda was renamed Lansdowne in honor of the Viceroy of India at the time, Lord Henry Lansdowne. The 1st Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles, led by Lieutenant Colonel EP Mainwaring, arrived in Kalundanda on November 4, 1887. They contributed to the development of the area by establishing Mainwaring Lines, the first set of barracks named after their commanding officer.

Today, the Lansdowne Cantonment is home to the Training Centre of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment. Lansdowne itself is situated on the route to popular tourist destinations such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, the Valley of Flowers, and Corbett National Park. Surrounded by dense Oak and Pine forests, Lansdowne offers a serene and tranquil environment, free from the usual hustle and bustle of other hill stations. The town’s picturesque beauty, pleasant climate, and well-maintained surroundings by the Cantonment Board make it an ideal destination for a peaceful holiday.

Who Was Jaswant Singh Rawat?

Singh hailed from Baria village in Beeronkhal area of Pauri district. In 1962, he served in the 4th battalion of the Garhwal Rifles stationed in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. During the war with China, Singh’s battalion successfully repelled two attacks by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on their position.

When the PLA launched another assault, they positioned a medium machine gun near the Indian defenders and relentlessly fired upon them. Singh, supported by Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi and Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain, displayed immense bravery and managed to eliminate the five Chinese sentries and capture the machine gun.

Tragically, Negi and Gusain lost their lives during the operation, while Singh sustained serious injuries. Two local girls, Sela and Noora, aided Singh in the battle, with one losing her life and the other being captured by the PLA. Singh, with their help, held off the Chinese army for an impressive 72 hours, preventing their advancement.

Despite his valiant efforts, Singh eventually succumbed to his injuries on November 17 in Tawang. His heroic actions resulted in the death of over 300 Chinese soldiers, and he was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, the second-highest gallantry award in India.

In honor of his bravery, a war memorial commemorating Singh has been erected approximately 25 kilometers away from Tawang. The defense ministry continues to honor Singh by providing him with a pension and granting him promotions as a sign of deep respect for his sacrifice and contributions to the nation. Read News18’s in-depth report here

Opposition to Naming the Town?

While Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami supports the idea of changing British-era names that remind of India’s colonial past, there are some who oppose the move. A local office-bearer, speaking anonymously to The Times of India, said certain residents are against the proposal.

The Lansdowne Cantonment Board, which suggested renaming the town after the war hero, acknowledges the opposition from some locals. The concerns raised by residents include the fear that changing the town’s name would result in the loss of its identity, negatively impacting tourism, which is a significant trade in the area. Local BJP MLA Dilip Singh Rawat expressed his disagreement, stating that the town’s original name should be retained in the interest of the public.

Rawat also criticized the decision to consider a name change instead of addressing the dissolution of the board itself, calling it wrong and unfortunate in an interview with The Hindu.

This is not the first time that proposals for a name change in Lansdowne have faced opposition. Previous suggestions to rename it “Kalau Danda" and after Lord Subedar Balbhadra Singh were met with disapproval from locals, leading the government to step back from those proposals, according to Firstpost.