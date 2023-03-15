Why Has Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Threatened Salman Khan? Bishnoi & Blackbuck Connection EXPLAINED

Lawrence Bishnoi, a convicted gangster, has asked superstar Salman Khan to apologise or ‘face the consequences.’ Lawrence threatened the actor in a new interview, warning that he would ‘break his ego sooner or later’.

Last year in June, Mumbai Police had filed a FIR against an unknown person for allegedly mailing a “threat letter" to Salman and his father, lyricist Salim Khan. Read more on this here

“Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything," he told ABP News.

But What is the Cause of Lawrence Bishnoi’s Anger Against Salman Khan?

Bishnoi once vowed to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, as per a report by Times of India. According to reports, one of Bishnois’ henchman was apprehended in 2018 after threatening to kill Salman in connection with the 1998 blackbuck case. The Bishnois revere the blackbuck and regard them as sacred animals.

Salman’s security was later beefed up in Mumbai.

Bishnoi is currently being held at the national capital’s Tihar Prison.

Blackbuck Case

The Rajasthan High Court had in 2022 granted the transfer motion in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Salman Khan is accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan’s Kankani while on location for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 was used to charge the Bollywood actor. A charge was also filed against Salman under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly maintaining and using fire arms with expired licences in blackbuck poaching, a report by India Today says.

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison in 2018 after a court in Jodhpur convicted him of killing the two blackbucks. He was later given bail in the case.

Incidentally, his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu were also charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 149 of the Indian Criminal Code (unlawful assembly). They were later acquitted, however.

Bishnois and Blackbucks

The Bishnois are well-known for their devotion to nature and wildlife conservation, according to the India Times.

The Jodhpur Bishnois believe the blackbuck is the reincarnation of their holy Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar, popularly known as Jambaji. As a result, a Bishnoi would never condone the slaughter of wild animals or the felling of a tree. The Bishnois community can trace their roots back to the late 15th century.

Guru Jambeshwar, a preacher, founded the sect. While some say the title ‘Bishnoi’ is derived from Vishnu, the Bishnois’ major deity, others believe it means twenty (Bish) nine (noi) in a local Rajasthani dialect. This refers to Jambeshwar’s list of 29 commandments, which all Bishnois are supposed to follow. They have been known to make numerous sacrifices in order to safeguard wildlife, particularly the endangered blackbuck. They are willing to give their lives to save the creature, the report says.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Sidhu Moosewalla Killing

The development comes amid a rumoured TV interview with criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also accused in the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, from inside high-security Bathinda jail. The Punjab Police have termed it “baseless" and threatened to take measures against individuals attempting to “malign" the prison officials’ reputation.

The alleged interview came at a time when Sidhu Moosewala’s parents and the Congress are putting pressure on the Aam Adami Party during the current assembly session, said a report by Indian Express. The parents of Moosewala recently protested outside the Punjab Assembly, demanding justice for their son’s murder. On March 19, a large crowd is anticipated to assemble to commemorate Moosewala’s death anniversary.

Bishnoi was detained last year from a Punjab jail in connection with a case involving a scheme hatched by terror groups and criminal syndicates to carry out violent acts and sensational crimes across the country. In a status report given in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, the Punjab Police had earlier highlighted Bishnoi’s influence in jails.

