McDonald's 'Drops Tomatoes' from Menu Amid Price Hike: When Will Tomato Rates Go Down?

McDonald’s India - North and East has recently announced the temporary removal of tomatoes from its menu items due to procurement difficulties caused by seasonal issues. Although the company did not explicitly mention the rising prices of tomatoes, heavy rainfall in India has led to a significant increase in their cost. Supply chains, transportation, and crop quality have been adversely affected by these seasonal challenges. Tomato prices in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh have surged to Rs 130-155 per kg.

The spokesperson for McDonald’s India - North and East clarified that the decision to omit tomatoes from their menu was a result of their commitment to upholding the highest standards of food quality and safety. Despite their best efforts, they have been unable to source tomatoes that meet their stringent quality checks. However, they assured their customers that this is a temporary issue and they are actively exploring all possible solutions to reintroduce tomatoes to their menu as soon as possible, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

“As a brand committed to the highest standards of food quality and safety, we use ingredients only after rigorous food quality and safety checks. However, due to seasonal issues and despite our best efforts, we are not able to procure tomatoes that pass our world-class, stringent quality checks. Hence, we are constrained to serve tomatoes in our menu items at some of our restaurants. This is a temporary issue and we would like to reassure our customers that we are looking at all possible ways to bring back tomato in our menu very soon," the statement by McDonald’s India - North and East read, as per the report.

Surging Prices Across India

Recent reports indicate a surge in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes, across North India. In certain Delhi markets, tomato prices have reached Rs 129 per kg, while in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, they have escalated to Rs 150 per kg, as per ANI. Jharkhand has also witnessed a considerable increase in tomato prices. This price surge can be attributed to heavy rainfall in southern states, which has impacted vegetable prices, especially tomatoes. Last week, tomatoes were being sold at retail rates of Rs 100-120 per kg.

In response to the situation, the Tamil Nadu government has taken measures to address the issue. It announced that tomatoes would be sold at Rs 60 per kilogram at fair-price shops throughout Chennai. During a meeting at the Secretariat, State Minister for Co-operation K R Periyakaruppan highlighted the decrease in tomato supply from other states as the cause behind the price rise, according to Indian Express.

According to data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, retail tomato prices in metro cities have witnessed significant variations. In Kolkata, tomato prices remained the highest at Rs 152 per kg. Following that, Delhi recorded prices of Rs 120 per kg, Chennai at Rs 117 per kg, and Mumbai at Rs 108 per kg. These figures indicate the prevailing retail prices of tomatoes in these metro cities, reflecting the impact of supply-demand dynamics and market conditions, as per PTI.

When Will Rates Decline?

As per a report by India Today, a single tomato now costs about what a kilogram would have a few months ago.

The increase in tomato prices across the country can be attributed to several factors, including delayed monsoon, inadequate production, and extreme heat. These conditions have resulted in a significant shortage of tomatoes, leading to the rapid rise in prices. Traders in Mumbai anticipate that prices could further escalate to Rs 200 per kilogram in the coming days, according to a report by the Times of India.

Whether tomato prices will decrease in the near future depends on the release of Kharif tomatoes into the market, India Today explained in its report. However, the transplantation process for Kharif tomatoes has only just begun with the onset of the monsoon. As a result, it is unlikely that Kharif tomatoes will be available in the market before mid-August. Until then, the limited supply of tomatoes is expected to keep prices elevated.