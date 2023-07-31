Monsoon Check: India Gets 15% More Rains in July, Some States Still Dry; What to Expect in August?

India is heading to witness the highest rains in July in the last 29 years as the country received surplus monsoon in most parts of the country. The country, till July 30, received a total 312.2 mm rainfall against the average of 271.9 mm.

The July monsoon, which has been 15 percent higher than the normal, has pulled the countrywide rainfall in the season from a 10 percent deficit in the end of June to 6 percent above by the end of this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, some parts of the country continue to have deficit rain with parts of North India and South leading the tally. Meanwhile, the rainfall activity in the most parts of the country has now reduced, leading to daily nationwide rain figures dropping below normal in the past two days.

States with Surplus rains

Several states received record daily rains with streets overpouring with water and cities witnessing flooding. Mumbai experienced 1758.8 mm rainfall till July 30, highest ever monthly total for the city, breaking the previous record of 1502 mm from July 2020.

As per the IMD report, states including Odisha, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu received normal rainfall till the week ending July 26.

During the same time, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand received excess rainfall, 20-60 percent. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, parts of Rajasthan and parts of Maharashtra received large excess rain or 60 percent more than the normal rains.

Deficit Monsoon

While most of the states have received surplus monsoon, states including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, parts of Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh has received deficit rainfall.

Bihar, Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya have largely deficient monsoon, 60 percent or lower.

Heavy Rainfall alert for These states

The IMD has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha and Jharkhand for Monday. As per the weather agency, Jharkhand is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm on July 31.

The department also added that due to heavy rains, localised flooding is expected in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa and parts of Maharashtra.

Predictions for August

Here are the rainfall predictions for the month of August: