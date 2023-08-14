Niger Situation Explained Amid India's Advisory for Urgent Evacuation from the African Nation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged all the Indian nationals in Niger to leave the country as soon as possible. There are around 250 Indians in the nation facing coup d’état, most of them based in the capital Niamey.

Members of the presidential guard overthrow President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 with the support of the army and demonstrators and declared themselves the nation’s new leaders. The coup came as a shock to US and European governments that have worked closely with Bazoum and Niger’s military in the fight against Islamist militants in Africa’s Sahel region.

The country of some 25 million people, already reeling under extreme poverty, has been hit by sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a result of the coup.

What has MEA Urged Indians in Niger

The government has urged Indians to leave the country and advised them to take land border with utmost precautions. Niger closed its airspace days after the coup amid threats of military intervention from ECOWAS.

“In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in mind that air space is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security,” a statement released by the Ministry said on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

It also urged those planning to travel to Niger in the coming days to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalizes. “All those Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey are strongly advised to do so expeditiously,” it added.

The Ministry has also issued an emergency contact in the Embassy of India, Niamey, which is +227 99759975.

What is Happening Niger?

Niger ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president’s official Niamey residence since the coup amid mounting concerns over his conditions in detention. General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the presidential guard has taken over, citing a worsening security situation.

The ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Niger in response to the coup and has not ruled out using force against the army officers who toppled the elected government last month.

Niger’s military leaders said they would prosecute Bazoum “for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger", according to a statement read out by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane on national television.

The coup has received support from a section of people who marched in thousands in the capital Niamey in support of the military. Some demonstrators brandish giant Russian flags and chant anti-French slogans at the rally called to mark the anniversary of Niger’s 1960 independence from France.

For the most part, the streets in the capital, Niamey, are calm with sporadic pockets of pro-junta demonstrations. Any pro-Bazoum demonstrations are quickly silenced by security forces.

Tensions with France

The coup unleashes tensions with Niger’s former colonial ruler and traditional ally France. Paris evacuates its citizens from August 1 after a violent demonstration outside its embassy.

The military rulers in Niger have also pulled out of several military agreements with France, which has 1,500 soldiers in the country and invested hundreds of millions of dollars along with other European countries in military assistance and training Niger’s forces.

Other nations including Italy has evacuated its citizens while the US and UK have evacuated their non-essential embassy staff.

Meanwhile, the military rulers have sought Russia’s help. Earlier this month, the junta during a trip to neighboring Mali reportedly asked the Russian mercenaries for help.