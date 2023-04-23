People Who Remain Childfree Don't Feel Regret as They Age? What Research Says | Explained

Voluntary childlessness has become a topic of debate after many researches indicate a rise in the trend within various countries. A research found out that the number of adults in the United States who do not desire children is larger than previously believed, at more than one-fifth.

According to the study, which was published in Scientific Reports, the majority of childfree individuals, or those who have no plans to ever have children, made this decision when they were still teenagers or in their early 20s.

The authors concluded that their research indicates that doctors’ reluctance to perform sterilisation on a childless woman out of concern that she might subsequently alter her mind “is misinformed and paternalistic."

Primary care physicians ought to be receptive to their patients’ requests for voluntary sterilisation procedures like vasectomies or tubal ligations in light of the data, according to study co-author and associate professor Zachary Neal, MA, PhD, of Michigan State University’s psychology department, who spoke to Healio.

And a new study has claimed that childfree adults don’t feel regret towards their decision as they age.

A more in-depth study that defied an often voiced worry about childless couples having regrets in later life was particularly intriguing. According to the study, which was co-authored by MSU psychology professor Jennifer Watling Neal and published in the journal PLOS ONE, “20.9 percent of adults in Michigan do not want children, which closely matches our earlier estimate of 21.6 percent, and means that over 1.6 million people in Michigan are child-free," said a statement.

Importantly, individuals who decided without having children rarely, if ever, felt remorse, the study said, according to a report by Futurism. According to Watling Neal, “We found no evidence that older adults without children experience any more life regret than older parents."

The Growing Trend of Voluntary Childlessness

Being childfree, often known as voluntary childlessness, refers to the decision not to have children.

It was difficult and undesirable to decide not to have children in most communities over the majority of human history. Despite being frowned upon in some cultures, for some people, the availability of effective contraception and the support provided in old age by one’s government rather than one’s family has made childlessness a possibility, according to reports.

Does the Problem Lie in Having Children?

According to YouGov research from 2021, one in twelve British parents (8%) currently regret having children, according to a report by the Guardian. Parents under the age of 55 were the least likely to feel regret, whereas parents between the ages of 25 and 34 (who one would assume to be the most sleep-deprived group) were most likely to feel regret.

Likely 7% of American parents over 45 who responded to a 2013 Gallup survey said they wouldn’t have children if they “had to do it over again" Parents in Germany also appear to be surprisingly unhappy: according to a 2016 YouGov research, 19% of German moms and 20% of fathers say they would not want to have any more children if they had the choice again.

Why Don’t People Want to Have Kids?

In an effort to understand what might be causing lower fertility, Harris Interactive and the Archbridge Institute released a new survey, as per a report by Institute of Family Studies. The Archbridge Institute’s Clay Routledge and Harris CEO Will Johnson wrote in an opinion piece published in conjunction with the study’s release that their findings show that Americans who do not want children most frequently cite a desire to maintain their personal independence over economic or environmental concerns.

Even if the results are taken at face value, a weighted average of respondents from both Gen Z and Millennial generations points to a larger significance for economic worries than the overall findings. According to the crosstabs, personal financial circumstances play the most role in the decision of roughly three in ten young individuals (ages 18 to 41) who say they do not want to have children, with work/life balance coming in at 21 percent. With 18% of the vote, “maintaining my personal independence" came in third.

Reproduction and its relationship to climate change are topics that young individuals are far more likely to express concern about. The worry that parents shouldn’t have children because the possible child’s quality of life will be too low was brought to light by one question in particular.

