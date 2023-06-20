PM Modi to Meet Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson: Who are Thought Leaders? Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with a group of influential thought leaders in New York on Tuesday. Among the notable individuals he will meet are entrepreneur Elon Musk, known for his involvement with companies like Tesla and Twitter, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb, investor Ray Dalio, and several others.

The purpose of these meetings is to foster better synergy, gain insights into developments in the United States, and invite collaboration between the thought leaders and India, the government has said. Prime Minister Modi often engages with thought leaders during his visits to other countries as a means to strengthen people-to-people connections.

His visit to the United States from June 21-24 is at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The itinerary includes a state dinner hosted by the Bidens on June 22, as well as an address by Prime Minister Modi to a joint session of the US Congress on the same day.

Who are Thought Leaders?

Thought leaders are individuals who, through their expertise and industry perspective, provide unique guidance, inspire innovation, and exert influence on others, according to a report by Business News Daily. According to Jake Dunlap, CEO of Skaled Consulting, they possess the ability to contribute to current conversations while also speculating on future trends. Rather than offering opinions on every topic, they set the industry pace by providing intelligent insights and informed perspectives.

Thought leaders bring a distinct point of view that cannot be easily found elsewhere, making them valuable in business settings. They not only generate cutting-edge ideas but also have the courage to express those ideas and inspire others to implement them, according to the report. Walt Rakowich, a leadership speaker and retired CEO of ProLogis told Business News Daily that thought leaders not only have great ideas but also know how to influence and motivate others to put those ideas into action.

And according to a report in Forbes, a thought leader is an individual or organization that others in a particular industry look to for guidance and expertise. They stand out among competitors and are considered foremost authorities in their specialized areas. While some may associate thought leadership with profits and industry status, it encompasses much more, the report explains.

Being a thought leader goes beyond financial gains and status; it involves being authentic and empowering. Thought leaders aim to influence others and encourage them to think differently about specific topics. They bring alternate viewpoints and insightful perspectives to discussions, going beyond simply creating content or commenting on current events.

According to Aneesh Raman, a former CNN war correspondent and speechwriter for President Barack Obama, true thought leaders possess authenticity, relevance, insightfulness, and novelty. They focus on a narrow set of issues they are passionate about and have experience in. Their thoughts align with the interests of their industry or audience and are connected to ongoing conversations.

Authentic curiosity is also crucial for thought leaders. Despite their expertise, they remain open to listening and learning from others. By combining their curiosity with their existing knowledge, they can offer enlightened perspectives to their audiences.

Confidence and conviction are important traits for thought leaders. They provide unique viewpoints that stimulate creativity and often challenge the status quo. They push people to change their thinking or question established ideas.

About Musk, deGrasse Tyson

Elon Musk, born in Pretoria, South Africa, is an entrepreneur of South African origin who later became an American citizen. He is widely recognized for his involvement in various groundbreaking ventures. Musk co-founded the electronic-payment company PayPal and played a pivotal role in its development, according to Britannica. He is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, a company focused on manufacturing launch vehicles and spacecraft. Furthermore, Musk was one of the initial prominent investors in Tesla, an electric car manufacturer, and subsequently became its CEO. In 2022, he also acquired the social media platform Twitter.

Modi will also meet Neil deGrasse Tyson, an American astronomer who has played a key role in making science accessible and engaging to the public. He has achieved this through his writings, including several books, as well as frequent appearances on radio and television, as per reports.

The Indian leader will also meet with Paul Romer, an American economist who was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2018 along with William Nordhaus. He received this prestigious recognition for his significant contributions to the understanding of long-term economic growth and its connection to technological innovation.

Romer’s research has provided valuable insights into how technological advancements that support sustained economic growth are created within human economic activities. He has also highlighted the crucial role of government intervention through investments in research and development (R&D) and the implementation of well-designed intellectual property laws in fostering continuous economic growth, according to Britannica.

PTI contributed to this report