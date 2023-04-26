Ponniyin Selvan 2: As the Chola Epic Releases Friday, Learn Who Plays Who in the Film

This Friday, the second and concluding chapter of historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan 2" by filmmaker Mani Ratnam is scheduled for its cinematic release, much awaited by Indian film lovers. Currently, Ratnam’s A-list cast is touring the nation to promote the film.

What is the Film Based on?

The 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy was adapted for the screen in two films, Ponniyin Selvan I and Ponniyin Selvan II, which were both produced by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

The historical fiction epic is based on the novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy and concentrates on the power struggle within the Chola dynasty. Ponniyin Selvan is regarded as one of Tamil literature’s best works, and for many years, Tamil filmmakers have attempted to adapt it for the big screen. According to a report by the Indian Express, Ratnam had long considered this endeavour to be his ideal undertaking.

Let’s take a look at the multifaceted characters portrayed in the film and their backstories, according to the book. Some spoilers may follow:

Aishwarya Rai as Nandini

Aishwarya Rai plays Nandini Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar’s wife and the Pazhuvoor Princess, whose birth and origins are murky. She is the story’s primary adversary. She was raised in a priest household in Pazhayarai, together with other royal children, until she was young. She was born in Madurai. She was Azhwarkadiyan Nambi’s foster sister and as Kundavai was envious of Nandhini’s beauty, she despised her.

Nobody in the royal family approved of Nandhini and Prince Aditya Karikalan’s childhood attraction to one another. She was compelled to move from Pazhaiyarai to Madurai. Following the injured Veerapandiyan’s beheading by Aditya Karikalan, Nandhini joined the Pandya conspirators and promised to exact revenge on Veerapandiyan’s death by assassinating Karikalan and overthrowing the Chola kingdom, as per reports.

She also plays Mandakini in the film.

Vikram as Aditya Karikalan

The crown prince and leader of the Northern forces under Sundara Chola’s rule was his eldest son, Aditya Karikalan. He was a renowned warrior who started combat at the age of 12. He was well-known throughout the empire for his brave deeds. His impatience and irascibility alienated a lot of people, which led to a plot against him.

Karthi as Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan

According to a report by the Indian Express, Karthi plays the trusty spy and warrior of Aditya Karikalan, who is sent by the Chola prince to gather intelligence on a coup against the empire. The trip of Vandhiyathevan, who is equal parts warrior and flirt, serves as the basis for the majority of the narrative.

Trisha as Kundavai

Trisha portrays the only daughter and second child of Sundara Chola, the Chola princess Kundavai. Vandiyadevan’s adoring fan, for her knowledge and wit, she enjoyed great respect from her father and the general populace, according to a report by Cinema Express.

Prakash Raj as Sundara Chola

Prakash Raj portrays Sundara Chola, the monarch of the Chola empire. He gets his name “Sundara" because of how beautiful his face is. Sundara Cholar reluctantly assumes the role of the king in Ponniyin Selvan because he didn’t want to go back to Lanka, where his previous sweetheart was residing. As his body is failing him right now, Sundara Cholar is concerned about the future of the kingdom, said the Indian Express report.

Sarathkumar as Periyar Pazhuvettarayar

Sarathkumar portrays Periyar Pazhuvettarayar, the Chola kingdom’s revered chancellor and treasurer. next to the emperor, the guy with the most power in the empire.

Rahman as Madhurandhagan

Given that Madhurandhagan was still a child when his father Chola Kandrathithar passed away, Sundara Cholar, the king’s nephew, received the kingdom. He was raised as a Shiva Bhakt without having any interest in the throne. But as a result of Nandini’s plotting, he becomes enamoured with power and raises an uprising against Sundara Cholar and his sons, says the report.

Shobita Dhulipala as Vaanathi

According to reports, Vanathi is the real damsel in distress in the story. Vanathi stands out like a delicate flower in a storm in a book full of strong female characters like Kundavai, Nandini, Poonguzhali, Sembiyanmadevi, Vanamadevi, and Mandakini. But she manages to overcome numerous setbacks, heartbreaks, political upheavals, and disappointments to come out on top.

Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar

Chinna Pazhuvettarayar, the chief in charge of Thanjavur fort, is played by Parthiban. He is Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar’s younger brother, whom he admired and adored. He is Mathuranthakar’s father-in-law. Vandiyathevan was first despised by both Pazhuvettaraiyar brothers. Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar is often warning his brother about Nandini and her plot.

Prabhu as Periya Velar Boothi Vikramakesari

Periya Velar Boothi Vikramakesari is the Chola dynasty’s commander-in-chief and the commander of Kodumbalur. He is also Vaanathi’s uncle, and he wants her to marry Arulmozhi Varman. He has a dislike for Poonguzhali in the books, as per the report.

Aishwarya Lekshmi as Poonguzhali

She is a courageous but unhappy rower who transports passengers between Sri Lanka and the Chola kingdom. She is also known as the Queen of the Ocean since she is well-versed in seafaring.

Ponniyin Selvan

The whole story is about Jayam Ravi’s Ponniyin Selvan/Arulmozhi Varman, Sundara Chola’s youngest son. Periya Piratti and Ilaya Piratti raised him in Pazhayarai. His sister schooled him well, and at the age of 19, he was dispatched to Sri Lanka for battle. He was reported to have been saved from drowning in the river by Mother Kaveri herself when he was five years old, earning him the epithet “Ponniyin Selvan" (“Son of Kaveri").

