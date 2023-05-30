Amid Rumours of Prince Harry and Meghan's Divorce, a Look at How they First Met & Their Relationship

Over the past few days, various reports have quoted sources familiar with the British royal family as saying that there is speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be facing a difficult divorce in the near future.

Over the past few weeks, rumors of marital troubles between the couple have been circulating, and these rumors appear to have been substantiated by former royal butler Paul Burrell and Lady Colin Campbell.

Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana’s butler until her passing in 1997, has stated that Prince Harry is remaining in the marriage solely to witness the growth of his children, Archie and Lilibet, as per a report by Sky News Australia.

“Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerised by her beauty or something? Because we all know that, but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Mr Burrell told GB News.

It is believed that Burrell no longer has a relationship with either Prince Harry or Prince William following the publication of his book, “A Royal Duty," in 2003. The book revealed intimate details about the life of Lady Diana. In response to the book’s publication, her sons issued a passionate and unprecedented statement denouncing it as a “cold and overt betrayal." The statement pleaded with Burrell to cease the publication of the book.

Amid the development, let’s look at Harry and Meghan’s relationship so far:

How They Met

Harry and Meghan’s first meeting was not conventional. Prince Harry first saw Meghan’s photo on social media, thanks to a mutual friend who shared a picture of her using the Snapchat dog filter. This friend, believed to be either Violet von Westenholz or Mischa Nonoo, set them up on a blind date in July 2016 while Meghan was in London for Wimbledon, as per a report by Town and Country Magazine.

Prince Harry was late for his first date with Meghan because he was stuck in traffic: “I didn’t know him, so I was like, ‘oh, this is what he does?’ I was just not interested in that. [Then when he walked in], he was so sweet [and] genuinely embarrassed” pic.twitter.com/Ux7Aig1mCr— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) December 8, 2022

Meghan, being from the United States, didn’t have many preconceived notions about Prince Harry before they met. She emphasized that she wanted to know if he was a kind person before considering a relationship. Prior to their date, Meghan also checked out Harry’s secret Instagram account, which showcased beautiful photography and his time spent in Africa.

Their first date had a slightly rocky start as Harry arrived late after being stuck in traffic. However, despite this, there was an immediate chemistry between them.

Things Move Fast

After their initial meeting, Harry and Meghan’s relationship progressed rapidly. They went on a second date, with Meghan being the one who was late this time. Just a few weeks later, Prince Harry invited Meghan to join him on a trip to Africa. They continued to date quietly for about four months until news broke on October 31, 2016, that Prince Harry was dating an American actress. Sources reported that Harry was extremely happy and infatuated with Meghan.

In November 2016, an interview with Meghan was published in the Vancouver Sun, where she discussed her collaboration with Reitmans, her charity work with World Vision, and her holiday plans. Although she did not mention Harry in the interview, she expressed her happiness and gratitude.

During this time, Harry had already introduced Meghan to his father, Prince Charles, and according to the documentary “Harry & Meghan," his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the first senior family member that Meghan met.

On November 8, 2016, Prince Harry released a formal statement confirming his relationship with Meghan. In the statement, he also addressed the intense media scrutiny and online harassment that Meghan had been facing, urging the press and social media trolls to stop the abuse directed at his girlfriend.

Engagement, Wedding & Royal Step Back

After enjoying New Year’s in London, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on a romantic trip to Norway, their first public vacation together. Harry planned the trip so they could witness the Northern Lights, adding to the enchantment of their relationship. In early 2017, Harry introduced Meghan to his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace, and according to reports, they got along wonderfully.

On November 27, 2017, after months of speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement. The couple expressed their joy and happiness, accompanied by a celebratory photoshoot and a formal interview. Their wedding, held at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, captivated the world as millions of people watched the ceremony. Meghan looked stunning in a Givenchy gown for the ceremony and a stylish Stella McCartney dress for the reception at Frogmore House. The guest list included high-profile figures like Oprah, the Beckhams, and members of the royal family.

Their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6, 2019.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back from their roles as working royals. After negotiations, they reached an agreement with the royal family, allowing them to pursue private business arrangements while refraining from using the word “royal" in their professional branding.

By the end of March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially transitioned to their new lives, settling in Santa Barbara, California, with Archie. They have since embarked on various projects, including signing deals with Netflix and Spotify, and launching their non-profit organization, Archewell.

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, the couple shared the exciting news that they were expecting their second child. They expressed their joy and released a heartwarming portrait to celebrate the announcement.

Oprah Interview & Lilibet

In a landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple opened up about their experiences and decisions. The interview garnered immense attention, with 17.3 million viewers tuning in live. During the two-hour conversation, Meghan and Harry covered a range of topics, including their royal wedding, the gender of their second child (a baby girl), and their reasons for stepping back from their senior roles in the royal family.

On June 4, 2021, the couple announced the birth of their daughter. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. Her first name, Lilibet, is a tribute to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, as it was her childhood nickname. Her middle name, Diana, honors the late Princess of Wales, Harry’s mother, who was dearly loved by many.