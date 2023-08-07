Will Rahul Gandhi Return to Parliament Today? Rule of Precedent Explained

The Parliament is meeting for the fourth week and the logjam is likely to continue on Monday over several issues including the Delhi Ordinance Bill. However, all eyes will be on the Lok Sabha secretariat as it will begin the process to reinstate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The papers for reinstating Rahul Gandhi to parliament are ready and all that remains is a sign-off from the Lok Sabha Speaker. The opposition parties have questioned the delay and the Congress is ready to go to court in case of a delay.

Why Was Rahul Gandhi Disqualified?

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat Court in a 2019 criminal defamation case in regard to his remarks against the Modi surname. The Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea for relief in July.

However, the Supreme Court, in a big relief to the Congress leader, stayed his conviction in the defamation case on Friday. A three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar said no reason was given by the trial court judge while convicting Gandhi except that he was admonished by the apex court in a contempt case.

The top court had closed the contempt proceedings against Gandhi for wrongly attributing to it his “chowkidar chor hai" remark, with a warning to be more careful in future after the senior Congress leader tendered an unconditional apology.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said he sent all documents pertaining to revocation of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha to the Speaker. The party demanded that Speaker Om Birla should restore his membership with the same pace as he was disqualified.

When Will Rahul Gandhi Return to Parliament?

According to reports, the papers for reinstating Rahul Gandhi to parliament are ready and the sign-off from the Lok Sabha Speaker will be done today. Lok Sabha officials have said they will review the authenticated copy of the SC order and take necessary action.

“After the order is studied, the process usually takes less than 30 minutes. The proforma for such notifications are readily available with the secretariat,” an official told Hindustan Times.

However, the Congress have planned to go to court if there in any delay, sources have said, according to NDTV. The united opposition will also bring up the issue in the parliament on Monday in case the Speaker doesn’t act with the speed.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while just 24 hours were taken to disqualify Gandhi from Lok Sabha after his conviction, it is to be seen how long will it take to reinstate him after the Supreme Court relief.

The Congress is wary because in case of party’s Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal, the restoration took over a month. Faizal, who was disqualified after receiving a 10-year jail term, had to approach Supreme Court when his membership was not restored to parliament despite a Kerala High order freezing the sentence.

The reinstatement process of the Lakshadweep MP took time because the Lok Sabha secretariat had sought the law ministry’s opinion, according to reports.

The Congress, meanwhile, has called a meeting of party MPs in the parliamentary office at 10:30 am where it is likely to raise the demand of reinstating Gandhi as an MP.