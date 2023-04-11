Raja Bhaiya Files for Divorce from Bhanvi Singh Citing 'Mental Cruelty': What Happened Between Couple?

Kunda MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has filed for divorce from his wife, Bhanvi Kumari, citing mental cruelty and desertion, according to reports. The case had been scheduled for a hearing in Delhi’s Saket Family Court on April 10, but because the family court judge was on leave, it will now be heard on May 23.

A summons was issued for Bhanvi Kumari to appear in person on Monday based on her plea. However, because the divorce is contested, i.e. not on mutual grounds, his wife was given a set amount of time to respond, India Today reported. Following that, the case would be tried on the basis of proof of cruelty or desertion, as claimed by Raja Bhaiya.

Amid the development, let’s take a look at the details:

Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh, often known as Raja Bhaiya, is an MLA in the 18th UP assembly from his native local assembly constituency Kunda, on a Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) ticket.

On November 16, 2018, Singh had announced the formation of his own political party, the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik. ‘Raja Bhaiya’ was born in Kolkata in 1969. Uday Pratap Singh, his father, is from the royal Bhadri (estate) of Oudh. His grandfather, Bajrang Bahadur Singh, founded Pant Nagar Agriculture University and later served as the second governor of Himachal Pradesh. Singh is the first member of his family to enter politics.

Because Bajrang Bahadur Singh did not have a kid, he adopted his nephew Uday Pratap Singh as his son.

Raghuraj Singh earned his bachelor’s degree in 1989 from the University of Lucknow. On February 15, 1995, he had married Bhanvi Kumari Singh.

Raja Bhaiya’s name first came to news after then-UP Chief Minister Mayawati detained him in 2002 for threatening an MLA. Along with Raja Bhaiya’s incarceration, POTA was imposed on him and his father, Uday Pratap Singh. However, all POTA allegations against him were dismissed within 25 minutes of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s government taking office in 2003. The Supreme Court, however, forbade the state administration from dismissing POTA allegations.

The POTA Act was eventually repealed in 2004, and the court once again refused to free Raghuraj. He still rose to prominence and was accused of launching a vendetta against him by police officer R.S. Pandey (who led the raid on his home). Pandey eventually died in a car accident, which was under the CBI scanner.

Singh was appointed Minister of Food and Logistics in Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party administration in 2004.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh defeated Janki Sharan of the Bhartiya Janata Party by a significant majority of 103,647 votes in the 2017 Assembly election, totaling 136,597 votes .In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, Singh defeated Gulshan Yadav of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 30,315 votes, totaling 99,612. Singh was elected as a Kunda assembly lawmaker for the eighth time in a row in 2022. He also has significant clout in five assembly constituencies in the Pratapgarh district, as well as others in adjoining Bihar, as per reports.

About Bhanvi Singh, His Wife

Bhanvi Singh is a member of the Basti royal family. She was born in the Basti Rajgharana on July 10, 1974. Bhanvi is the third daughter of the Raja of Basti, Kunwar Ravi Pratap Singh.

Her early studies were conducted in the community and he graduated from the township to the eighth grade. Bhanvi then moved to Lucknow with her mother, Manjul, to further her education, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

In 1995, Bhanvi Singh married Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. The couple have four children. In 1996, a year after their marriage, Bhanvi Singh gave birth to twin girls, one of whom died.

Bhanvi then gave birth to a daughter in 1997. Bhanvi Singh gave birth to twin sons in 2003. Raja Bhaiya and Bhanvi Singh are the parents of two sons, Shivraj and Brijraj, and two daughters, Raghavi and Vijay Rajeshwari.

What is Their Feud About?

Raja Bhaiya mentioned in his grounds for divorce that his wife had not only left the marital house but also refused to live with him. He said that Bhanvi Singh made false accusations against his brother and provoked strife among family members, amounting to mental and emotional torture towards him, as per a report by India Today.

The report quoted sources as saying that a disagreement between Bhanvi Singh and Raja Bhaiya’s brother Akshay Pratap Singh strained their relationship even more when the UP MLA sided with his sibling. This infuriated Bhanvi Singh even more. The dispute further erupted when the Raja Bhaiya went to court and filed a case based on a FIR filed by Bhanvi Singh at the Jorbagh police station. In the FIR, Bhanvi Singh slapped Akshay Pratap Singh under sections 420, 467, 468, 471,109 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code, the report says.

She filed a case against Akshay Pratap Singh alias ‘Gopal ji’, who is an MLC, for financial irregularities in the Economic Offences Wing.

The matter involves a firm Shree Da Properties Private Limited, which Bhanvi asserts as owning the majority of shares and also serves as its director. In the complaint filed in Delhi, Bhanvi alleged that Akshay received knowledge regarding the company’s documents with the aid of Indra Dev Patel, Umesh Kumar Nigam, Hariom Shankar Srivastava, and others, as per a report by Navbharat.

In an effort to seize the company’s movable and immovable assets, Akshay falsely and improperly designated his colleagues as directors of the company. Bhanvi claims that fraudulent documents were used and that her signature was faked. Bhanvi claims that Akshay and his friends also attempted to have her fired from the business.

