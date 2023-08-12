Terrorism Defined, Sedition Repealed, Social Concerns Addressed: What New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Achieves

Heinous crimes, terrorism and organised syndicates, social realities and challenges, colonial baggage – the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, which is expected to replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, addresses all such issues and introduces special provisions in view of the constantly changing nature of crime.

Union home minister Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) bills in Lok Sabha on Friday (August 12) and these will replace the IPC, Criminal Procedure Code, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

According to government officials, the new legislation will provide a mechanism for effectively dealing with such crimes and criminals along with having a deterrent effect. In fact, it has a victim-centric approach that may have been missing in the 160-year-old IPC, which was created to make British rule paramount rather than safeguard human rights, officials said.

This intrinsically turned it into a carrier of a colonial hangover even after independence, with laws related to sedition and protection of treasury. Hence, officials said, one of its most far-reaching contribution would be erasing the sections on sedition. They added that the use and misuse of sedition, since the time it was introduced by the British, has always been a potent instrument in the hands of the government of the day. In independent India, too, the judiciary has time and again made observations about this law even to the extent of ordering a review.

Here is how the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 addresses a myriad issues at once: