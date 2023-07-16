CHANGE LANGUAGE
The Hollywood Actors' Strike Explained in 10 Points and 10 Pictures

Curated By: News Desk

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 16:37 IST

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, speaks with members of the media as she takes part in a rally by striking writers and actors outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Explained: From the core issues driving the strike to the impact on future screen appearances, let's delve into the intricacies of this labor dispute

The Hollywood actors’ strike has taken center stage, leaving many wondering about the reasons behind the strike, which notable actors are involved, and how streaming and AI technologies factor into the dispute.

From the core issues driving the strike to the impact on future screen appearances, let’s delve into the intricacies of this labor dispute reshaping the entertainment industry, in ten points and ten pictures. News18 explains:

The SAG-AFTRA Plaza on Wilshire Boulevard (Image: Shutterstock)

1. The strike was called by Sag-Aftra, a union representing around 160,000 US actors, after failed negotiations with the AMPTP, the organization representing studio bosses in the film and television industry, as per a report by the Guardian.

Director of Photography Jac Cheairs and his son, actor Wyatt Cheairs, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

2. Sag-Aftra’s members include actors in films, TV shows, video game performers, radio presenters, models, and YouTube influencers. The union’s Global Rule One requires members to withdraw from any production worldwide.

President of SAG-AFTRA Fran Drescher speaks during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

3. Fran Drescher, known for her role in the TV show The Nanny, serves as the president and prominent figure of Sag-Aftra.

Actors George Clooney and Meryl Streep at An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

4. A number of high-profile celebrities, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, and others, have expressed support for the strike and joined the cause, the report explains.

Striking writers and actors picket outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

5. The main points of contention in the negotiations revolve around residuals, which are payments actors receive for repeat showings of films or TV shows, and the issue of ownership and compensation for the use of actors’ likenesses in AI reproductions.

The introduction of subscription-based streaming services and the absence of conventional reruns have added complexity to the situation. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. The rise of streaming platforms has brought significant changes to the industry, impacting the assessment of value and residuals. The subscription-based model of streaming services and the absence of traditional repeats have complicated matters.

During the negotiation process, there were deliberations on the potential impact of AI-generated imagery on actors’ rights and pay (Image: Shutterstock)

7. The potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the industry is a growing concern. The negotiation process included discussions on how AI-generated imagery could affect actors’ rights and compensation.

Ezra Knight, fourth from left, SAG-AFTRA union New York local president, uses a bullhorn to address striking writers and actors on a picket line, Friday July 14, 2023, at NBC Universal Studios in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

8. Despite the perception of actors as wealthy, many face financial challenges. Residual payments are crucial for supporting actors’ livelihoods, particularly those on the margins of the industry.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, speaks with members of the media as she takes part in a rally by striking writers and actors outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

9. Sag-Aftra’s strike is expected to have a significant impact due to the visibility and influence of its leading members. The immediate halt in production will disrupt the cash-intensive process of shooting.

A brass name plate outside Equity’s London office. (Image: Shutterstock)

10. Equity, the UK’s actors’ union, stands in unwavering solidarity with Sag-Aftra. This could lead to hesitant participation or discomfort among joint cardholders, potentially affecting co-production projects in the UK. Major film and TV productions, including Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice sequel, and various TV shows, are currently on hold due to the strike.

