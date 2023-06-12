Ukraine's Counteroffensive Begins as It 'Retakes 3 Villages': What Does this Mean for War & Russia?

In a significant development, Ukraine has announced the retaking of three villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, marking the first reported gains of their new offensive against Russian forces. However, the progress comes at a tragic cost, as three people were killed and at least 23 others were wounded when Russia shelled a rescue boat that was evacuating civilians from Russian-controlled territory, according to the Kherson region prosecutors’ office, as per an AFP report.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, based in Washington, have observed that Ukrainian forces have launched counteroffensive operations in at least four front-line areas. These operations are part of Ukraine’s response to the ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

After months of building expectations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that the long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces had commenced. The Ukrainian government is now actively engaged in reclaiming territory and pushing back against the Russian incursion.

What is a Counteroffensive?

In military strategy, a counter-offensive is a tactical response used by a defending force against an attacker’s assault, as per a report by Wikiwand. It involves engaging the enemy’s forces to disrupt their offensive operations and regain control of the situation. The goal of a counter-offensive is to neutralize the enemy’s attack.

A counter-offensive is typically launched after the defending force has worn down the enemy’s frontline troops and the enemy reserves have been deployed but proven ineffective in breaching the defenses. It is executed before the enemy has a chance to establish new defensive positions.

In some cases, a counter-offensive may be more limited in nature, focusing on specific operational objectives rather than aiming for a broader strategic goal. According to military theorist Clausewitz, a counter-offensive is the most effective way to compel the attacker to abandon their offensive plans.

Counter-offensives can be carried out on land, as well as by naval and air forces. Throughout military history, strategic counter-offensives have been documented in various wars. They are often discussed by historians in conjunction with the defensive phase, such as the notable example of the Battle of Moscow.

The Recapture of Three Villages

On Sunday, Ukraine announced the recapture of three villages, marking significant gains in their new campaign against Russian forces. The state border guard service confirmed that Neskuchne in the Donetsk region was under Ukrainian control once again. Additionally, the Ukrainian army reported the capture of the nearby village of Blagodatne, with a video showing soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a damaged building, AFP said in its report.

Valeriy Shershen, a military spokesman, stated in televised remarks that Blagodatne was located on the border between the Donetsk region and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where heavy Ukrainian assaults had been reported by Moscow in the past week. Shershen also mentioned that Ukrainian forces had captured several Russian and pro-Russian troops.

Later in the day, Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar announced that Ukraine’s forces had retaken a third village, Makarivka, located northwest of Blagodatne. These recaptured villages signify notable advancements for the Ukrainian military in their ongoing campaign.

What Could This Mean for Russia?

The recent military successes of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region have the potential to disrupt the land bridge connecting Russia with the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine. This would represent a significant setback for Moscow.

In response, Russia’s defense ministry claimed that Ukraine had carried out an unsuccessful attack on a Russian warship, the Priazovye, in the Black Sea on Saturday night. The warship is responsible for patrolling and monitoring natural gas pipelines in the area. The ministry stated that the attack, conducted using drone boats, was repelled successfully, and their vessel sustained no damage.

But Dam Damage Glares

The shelling of the rescue boat resulted in the loss of civilian lives and injuries due to the destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam in the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian officials have reported that seven people died, and 35 individuals, including seven children, are still missing as a result of the devastating flood caused by the dam’s destruction.

There is a dispute between Ukraine and Russia regarding the responsibility for the dam’s destruction. Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Moscow claims that Kyiv fired on it.

The consequences of the dam’s destruction are severe, with Ukrainian officials considering it as the worst environmental catastrophe since the Chernobyl disaster. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, accompanied by representatives of the International Criminal Court, described the incident as both a war crime and an ecocide during their visit to the site. Approximately 450 tonnes of turbine oil have spilled into the Dnipro River and the Black Sea.

The flooding has affected 77 towns and villages in Kherson and Mykolaiv, resulting in five and two deaths, respectively. Additionally, 162,000 people are without water supplies in these regions. Ukrainian President Zelensky stated that 4,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

