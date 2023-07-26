UN Report Makes Strong Case for Banning Smartphones in Schools | Here's Why, in 10 Points

A recent report by UNESCO, a United Nations organization that focuses on education, science, and culture, suggests that schools should ban smartphones to address several issues.

The report highlights how excessive use of mobile phones negatively affects students’ learning and emotional well-being. It emphasizes the importance of putting human interactions with teachers first and using digital technology as a helpful tool rather than replacing face-to-face learning.

What Does the UNESCO Report Say? Explained in 10 Points