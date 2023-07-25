Under MBS' Leadership, Saudi Arabia Initiates Game-Changing Shifts in Football Landscape | Explained

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has announced a major shakeup in Saudi Arabia’s sports industry. The country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), of which MBS is the chairman, will take ownership of four top soccer clubs as part of the restructuring. The government plans to privatize several sports clubs from the fourth quarter of 2023 to attract foreign investment and boost Saudi Arabian soccer’s international profile.

The changes aim to make the Saudi Arabian soccer league a more commercially engaged project and open opportunities for outside investment through commercial and broadcast partnerships, as per a report by AI Monitor. The addition of international star players like Cristiano Ronaldo has already demonstrated the league’s potential for attracting global attention.

A Geopolitical Context

However, despite moving towards privatization, the state will still retain a significant degree of control over the Pro League clubs, as they serve specific policy roles for the government. Soccer can also play a role in bridging religious tensions and fostering social cohesion among the country’s young population, where 70% are under 35 and passionate about the sport, as per the report.

MBS’s vision for expanding Saudi Arabia’s global soccer influence aligns with Vision 2030, a strategy to diversify the economy away from hydrocarbons. The country seeks to transform its domestic league into one of the top 10 in the world, attracting top players, sponsors, and broadcasting revenues. By leveraging soccer’s popularity, Saudi Arabia aims to present itself as a sports powerhouse and boost its international standing.

Challenges and Future

While the league’s recent acquisitions of top players have garnered attention, it will take time for the Saudi Pro League (SPL) to rival the European “Big Five" leagues. Financial fair play rules in Europe may restrict the ease of attracting younger players to the SPL. However, with no financial constraints on spending in the Saudi league, they can offer substantial wages to lure international stars and build a competitive league, as per the report.

As per a report by Indian Express, unlike European clubs bound by financial fair play rules, Saudi clubs have the financial flexibility to offer massive contracts to attract top players. This has resulted in high-profile signings like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema joining the SPL, making it a notable competitor in the global football landscape.

But Saudi Arabia’s increased focus on football has raised concerns about “sports washing," using sports to improve the country’s image despite its controversial policies. Critics argue that football can be a tool to distract from issues such as human rights violations and conflicts, the report states.

So what could long-term success look like? Saudi Arabia’s football ambitions depend on creating a competitive league, building financially sound club models, and nurturing a grassroots football culture. While attracting global star players is impressive, the long-term success lies in developing local clubs and academies to sustain the talent pool and foster a self-sufficient football ecosystem, the report.

Saudi Arabia’s football ambitions have already garnered attention, but it remains to be seen whether the SPL can rival the top European leagues. The success will depend on building a competitive, sustainable, and attractive football environment that goes beyond signing international stars.