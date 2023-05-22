Volcanoes Unveiled: From Mount Etna's Recent Eruption to Deadly Forces and Mars' Massive Marvel

The skies over Catania were shrouded in a dramatic display as Mount Etna unleashed its fury on Sunday, May 21. The eruption blanketed the city in thick clouds of smoke and ash, creating an otherworldly scene. Astonishing footage captured the aftermath, revealing a thick layer of lapilli, or hardened lava, coating cars parked near the mountain. The eruption had a significant impact on air travel, with flights temporarily halted at Catania airport due to the ash settling on the runway. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the eruption. The increased tremor activity recorded in recent days by Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present power and unpredictability of Mount Etna.

How Did Etna Erupt?

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, or INGV, which closely monitors Etna with instrumentation on the slopes, noted that cloud cover on a rainy day was impeding views of the eruption, which often serves up a spectacular display of flaming lava during the volcano’s not infrequent eruptions.

The institute said that ash had fallen on Catania and at least one town on Mount Etna’s inhabited slopes. No injures were reported.

Catania airport said due to ashfall, flight operations were temporarily suspended.

INGV indicated that monitoring had recorded evidence of a stepping up in tremor activity in recent days.

People in the towns of Adrano and Biancavilla reported hearing loud booms emanating from the volcano on Sunday, the Italian news agency ANSA said.

Italy’s national Civil Protection agency had noted on Thursday in an alert that in view of increased volcanic activity, “sudden” variations of Etna’s activity could occur.

In early 2021, an eruption of the volcano lasted several weeks.

What is a Volcano Eruption and What Causes it?

Volcanoes are openings on the surface of planets or moons that allow the escape of hot material from their interiors. They can cause explosive eruptions, launching materials high into the sky, or gentler flows of material.

Volcanoes can be categorized as active, dormant, or extinct based on their eruption history.

Volcanic Formation and Characteristics

Volcanic areas are often characterized by mountains formed from layers of rock, ash, or other materials surrounding the volcanic opening.

Active volcanoes have experienced recent eruptions or are anticipated to erupt in the near future.

Dormant volcanoes have ceased erupting but may erupt again in the future.

Extinct volcanoes are unlikely to erupt again.

Causes of Volcanic Eruptions

Volcanic eruptions occur when significantly hotter material from the planet or moon’s interior is expelled onto the surface.

On Earth, erupted materials include liquid rock (lava/magma), ash, cinders, and gases, as per a report by NASA.

Magma rises and causes eruptions through three main mechanisms:

a) Diverging Tectonic Plates: Magma rises when tectonic plates move apart, creating space for magma to fill in, often resulting in underwater volcanoes.

b) Converging Tectonic Plates: Magma rises when tectonic plates collide, causing crustal melting and subsequent magma ascent.

c) Hot Spots: Magma rises over hot spots, areas within the Earth that generate intense heat and lower magma density, promoting upward movement.

Volcanoes, driven by the forces deep within the Earth, are remarkable manifestations of nature’s power and continue to shape our planet’s landscapes.

Some Interesting Facts About Volcanoes