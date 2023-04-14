Why are Covid Cases Rising Sharply All of a Sudden? EXPLAINED

India recorded 11,109 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, while the active cases increased to 49,622, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh ,Maharastra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.29 per cent.

The rise in cases has alarmed public with many not wanting a repeat of the dreadful second wave in 2021 due to the Delta Covid-19 variant, which saw many deaths as healthcare facilities could not structurally handle the number of serious cases.

The government had emphasised Covid-19 precautions after and a rigorous vaccine drive, but after two years of the incident and three to the pandemic itself, authorities are having to reiterate Covid-19 norms. Read more on how to protect yourself against Covid-19.

But why are cases rising again? News18 takes a look at some of the factors which might be contributing to a spike in Covid-19 infections:

‘3 Main Reasons’

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has stated that the current increase in Covid cases in India may be due to the relaxation of Covid-19 norms, a low testing rate, and the advent of a new Covid variant, according to reports.

Many people are now less cautious about the coronavirus. Those who had symptoms declined to get checked. According to IMA, this might have made it possible for the virus to propagate undetectedly and infect additional people.

“The vaccination drive has developed a false sense of security, and as a result we lowered the guard against the infection," the statement read.

The virus that causes Covid is constantly evolving, giving rise to new strains like XBB.1.16. Compared to the other versions, this new one is thought to be more contagious but fortunately less deadly, reports say.

The newly discovered Covid variant XBB.1.16 might be to blame for the rise in instances. Rising cases show that the corona has not vanished and that care must be taken. Stay Safe by taking a few easy steps as Covid-19 is spreading around our neighbourhood, it advised.

Talking to IANS, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman, National IMA COVID Task Force and former President, IMA, said that the gradual waning of immunity, dropping of precautions, and genetic mutations are some reasons for the rising cases.

“Covid-19 is a cyclical viral disease, which means that periodically there will be surges. Reasons include gradual waning of immunity, dropping of precautions, greater mingling, travel, and genetic mutations that allow the virus to escape the human immune response from either vaccination, prior infection or both.

“The good news is that all the recent sublineages isolated from India are exclusively Omicron, which unlike Delta, is less likely to directly attack the lungs. However, Omicron is known to aggravate underlying disease conditions and result in serious outcomes, especially in older people. It is also known to cause less severe disease among vaccinated adults," he said.

More About the Variant

The omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 is the main cause of the upsurge, as per a BBC report. According to the WHO, they were keeping an eye on the subvariant and its growth in India. But it isn’t known to be fatal, and has been circulating for a while. “It’s been in circulation for a few months. We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, was quoted as as saying in the report.

XBB.1.16 was first detected in SARS-CoV-2 sequences from India. “The XBB 1.16 subvariant is a highly transmissible variant with high infectivity rate. The subvariant has mutations on the amino acids and nucleotide space that gives it the capacity to escape hybrid immunity achieved by vaccination and previous exposure to the virus," Dr Charu Dutt Arora, Infectious Disease Specialist, Consultant Physician, AmeriHealth, Asian Hospital told Hindustan Times.

The signs and symptoms of the XBB.1.16 variant are very similar to that of the Omicron variant, which includes a high-grade fever for over 48 hours, cough, sore throat, body pain, severe headache, cold and abdominal discomfort.

“There is no loss of smell or taste seen in the patients, so far. Most of them have mild to moderate disease and are being managed on home isolation," according to Dr Arora. Read more about the variant here

Who Should Get Tested?

“People with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, loss of smell or taste, breathlessness should get tested for corona," the IMA said.

“Washing hands frequently. Wash all parts of your hands often (at least 20 seconds if using an alcohol-based hand rub, and at least 40 seconds with soap and water)," the IMA has further advised, adding that it’s important to wear a mask in crowded places.

Wearing a mask, especially in crowded places, the statement said. The warning advised citizens to avoid congested areas and poorly ventilated areas whenever feasible.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest Explainers here