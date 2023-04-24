Women Wrestlers Back at Jantar Mantar: Allegations Against WFI Chief & Why they are Agitating Now

As top wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police said it has received seven complaints from them and was conducting an inquiry, even as it was issued a notice by the Delhi Commission For Women for failing to register an FIR in the matter. Read latest updates on the story here

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar here demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had in January raised the issue, but ended their three-day long sit-in after marathon talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into the allegations.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Sunday said it has received a complaint from the women wrestlers alleging that they had given a written complaint to the city police two days back, but no FIR had not been registered till now.

Why Had the Wrestlers Protested in January?

In an unprecedented move, the country’s top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, had staged a protest against the “dictatorship" of national federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in January this year.

At the time, the wrestlers did not share the exact details of their grievances or their demands but it was clear that they were fed up with the way the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is being run by Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Kaiserganj.

Bajrang’s support staff, including his coach Sujeet Mann and physio Anand Dubey had also joined the protest. “The dictatorship will not be tolerated," said another wrestler.

Later in the day, a crying Vinesh Phogat had alleged that Brij Bhushan has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator and BJP MP.

Coaches are harassing women, and some coaches who are favourite of the federation misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed so many girls: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat pic.twitter.com/AqUetaXsGa— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

Vinesh, who has been at loggerheads with WFI since the Tokyo Olympic Games, also claimed that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers, adding there are a few women at the camp who approached the wrestlers at the behest of the WFI President.

The 28-year-old though clarified that she herself never faced such exploitation but claimed that “one victim" was present at the ‘dharna’ they began at Jantar Mantar in January.

So disturbed was Vinesh that she along with Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia had even met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to flag their issues about three months back, she had said at the time.

Vinesh also claimed that she had received death threats at the behest of WFI President from officials close to him because she dared to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to several issues plaguing Indian wrestling when she met him after the Tokyo Games.

“I know at least 10-20 women wrestlers who have told me about the sexual exploitation they faced at the hands of (the) WFI President. They told me their stories. I can’t take their names now but I can definitely reveal the names if we get to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country," Vinesh had said addressing the media after staging a four-hour ‘dharna’ at Jantar Mantar.

“I have received death threats from people who are close to the WFI President. If anything happens to any of us sitting here, only the WFI President will be responsible."

Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, Amit Dhankar and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who had assembled at the famous protest site.

Committee Formed But Report Not Made Public

After the protest and allegations, a committee was formed by the government, led by boxer MC Mary Kom on January 23 to investigate the claims made by the country’s top wrestlers.

The names of the alleged victims had not been disclosed by the wrestlers. The committee, which oversaw the day-to-day operations of the sporting organisation, was given four weeks to produce its findings.

Following pleas from the committee members, the government extended the deadline, and it was set to deliver its report by March 9, according to a report by Outlook.

However, the wrestlers returned to the protest site Jantar Mantar and demanded that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated into sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The wrestlers, surrounded by a huge posse of police personnel, also demanded that an FIR be lodged against the WFI boss.

The six-member oversight panel, headed by legendary boxer MS Mary Kom, had submitted its report in the first week of April but the government has not yet made it public.

“How long is it going to take for the (government) committee to submit its report. It’s already been three months and we are still waiting to hear from them. Will the report come out after the girls, who have filed complaints, die?," questioned Vinesh, the world championship medallist.

“We are tired of asking the government to release the findings. We have filed a complaint at a police station in Connaught Place and want an FIR to be filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“We have nothing to do with the (WFI) election process. We are more concerned about our careers. The (Paris) Olympics are upon us and we want to begin preparations in right earnest," she added.

Singh, who has completed 12 years as WFI president, has confirmed that he will not contest for the top post in the WFI election on May 7.

With inputs from PTI

