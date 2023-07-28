Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum: Top Points About World's Largest Museum to Come up in Delhi | Explained

PM Modi during an event in New Delhi announced that the national capital will host the world’s largest museum- Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum. The new museum will replace the existing National Museum, located on Janpath in Delhi.

The upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum will have eight thematic segments telling the story of India spanning across 5,000 years.

Location and Size of Museum

The new museum will be spread in an area of over 1.17 lakh square metres and have 950 rooms spread over a basement and three storeys. The old museum will become part of Kartavya Path, which was previously called Rajpath.

The upcoming museum will be housed at the North and South Blocks, which currently house various ministries and departments.

The South Block houses the External Affairs Ministry, the Defence Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office, while the North Block has the ministries of finance and home.

The two identical blocks on the Raisina Hill along with the Rashtrapati Bhavan, symbols of architectural grandeur and administrative power, were built as part of the ‘New Delhi’ imperial capital, between 1911-1931. The new capital was formally inaugurated by the then Viceroy Lord Irwin in February 1931.

According to sources in the Culture Ministry, the concept for the new museum aims to make it more interactive along the lines of other famous museums like the British Museum and is likely to include audio visual elements and virtual walkthroughs.

The museum will have “eight thematic segments", which broadly include, ancient Indian knowledge, ancient to medieval, medieval, medieval to transition phase, modern India, colonial rule when the Dutch, the British, the Portuguese and others came to India, the freedom struggle and finally the 100 years from 1947 onwards, when we got Independence.

Cooperation from France

The museum will be made with the cooperation from France as the country has experience in handling major cultural projects, especially the Louvre Museum, which hosts Mona Lisa among other masterpieces. PM Modi during his latest visit to Paris signed a Letter of Intent in this regard.

“Cooperation in the field of museums and heritage: As nations endowed with rich culture and history, India and France will intensify their joint work to showcase their heritage and pass it on to future generations. India and France welcome the signing of the Letter of Intent for the National Museum of India project,” a government statement said.

Here are some of the interesting facts about the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum: