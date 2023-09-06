Mumbai Sees Second Zika Virus Infection: All About Symptoms, High-risk Groups, Prevention & Cure

A second case of Zika virus has been reported in Mumbai, raising concerns for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a first case was reported last month. The second patient is a 15-year-old girl from Kurla in eastern Mumbai, with no travel history.

The two cases have been reported within just 15 days and there is no travel history in both the cases. The first Zika case was reported on August 23, after a 79-year-old man from Chembur contracted the viral infection and recovered.

The BMC has planned to intensify surveillance by conducting random sampling and intensify preventive measures to control mosquitos, a report in Times of India said.

Amid the recent detection of Zika virus cases, here is all you need to know about the virus, its symptoms, and ways to protect oneself:

WHAT IS ZIKA VIRUS?

Zika has been reported in several states of India in the past few years. However, it was first spotted in monkeys of Uganda, in 1947 and the first case in humans was found in 1952. The virus is transmitted primarily by aedes mosquitos, which also spreads dengue ad chikungunya.

However, not all mosquitoes can cause this disease and not every person who is bitten by an infected mosquito is vulnerable to Zika. People those who live in or travel to areas with active Zika transmission have the highest risk of getting the virus.

Zika virus infection is mostly found in the tropical and subtropical regions. The Aedes mosquito is known to usually bite during the day, especially during early morning and evening.

HOW DOES THE VIRUS SPREAD?

Zika virus spread mainly through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, mainly Aedes aegypti. However, apart from the mosquitos, the virus can also be transmitted through humans in case of sexual contact. Having sex with an infected partner can transmit Zika virus, while it can also transmit from an infected pregnant woman to her foetus or through blood transfusion.

SYMPTOMS OF ZIKA VIRUS?

Symptoms of Zika are usually flu-like with fever, rashes, headache, joint pain, red eyes, and muscle pain and conjunctivitis. Mostly, the symptoms of this virus are mild, and in very severe cases the patient requires hospitalisation.

It can cause paralysis (Guillain-Barré Syndrome) in some people and has the potential to cause birth abnormalities in pregnant women.

WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF SYMPTOMS?

In case a patient feel the above symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor and get tested for Zika virus. The doctor would look for local transmission or ask for the patient’s travel history.

RISK FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

In case of Zika virus cases in a pregnant woman, the infection increases the chance of birth defects and other neurodevelopmental problems in the unborn baby. However, it doesn’t mean that just because a pregnant woman tests positive for Zika, her baby will for sure have birth defects or neurodevelopmental difficulties.

PRECAUTIONS TO BE TAKEN

Like all other virus cases, the most important thing first thing to avoid travelling to areas where there are cases of Zika transmission. If it is necessary to travel, then always use mosquito repellents. It is also advised to avoid sexual contact with an infected partner.

It is advised to use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents, which has one of the active ingredients, including DEET, Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the US), IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), Para-menthane-diol (PMD) and 2-undecanone.

IS THERE VACCINE FOR ZIKA VIRUS?

As of now, there isn’t any vaccine to prevent or treat Zika virus infection.