Mumbai City FC Unveils New Club Crest And Kit Celebrating 10 Years Of Existence

Mumbai City FC unveiled the club’s new crest ahead of the 2023-24 season on Friday, a landmark 10th season of the club’s history. The new crest was presented to its supporters, players and the Indian football community at an event in Mumbai.

The new Mumbai City FC crest draws its inspiration from the club’s first crest and the important values of Mumbai that it represented along with the city’s modernity and pioneering spirit.

The new crest further strengthens Mumbai City FC’s integration into City Football Group and visually aligns Mumbai City FC with circle crests of Manchester City, New York City, Melbourne City and our other sister clubs across the CFG family.

The design of Mumbai City FC’s new crest was born following an elaborate consultation with the club’s fans about the identity marks and brand elements adopted by Mumbai City FC. Through the consultation process, the fans also voted for the inclusion of the following key elements that echo the identity of the city of Mumbai and the club:

- The Bandra Worli Sea Link is a modern engineering marvel and represents Mumbai City FC’s modern outlook along with our commitment to the people of the city.

- The Mumbai train network is the very lifeline of the city, beating a staccato rhythm as it plies millions of Mumbaikars across its vast expanse every single day, and continues to be an important part of our crest.

- The Arabian Sea that hugs Mumbai’s coastline forms an invaluable part of the identity of our city and continues to find a place on the club’s crest.

- Two resilient Fortresses, an ode to the club’s first-ever crest and a part of Mumbai’s roots, stand proudly on either side of the outer ring of the crest, signifying the unrelenting, determined spirit of the city.

The fans also gave the nod to the holistic inclusion of the round shape and City sky blue in the new Mumbai City FC crest, along with the retention of the obsidian blue from the club’s first crest. The outer ring of the new circular crest has ‘Mumbai City Football Club’ emblazoned prominently, along with the Fortresses.

The new Mumbai City FC crest will begin to serve as the club’s official mark of identity from July 14th, 2023, signifying the club’s step into the future.

The new PUMA Mumbai City 2023-24 home kit was also unveiled at the event – the first kit in the Club’s new era to feature the new crest. The new kit, designed by sports brand PUMA India in Mumbai City’s iconic blue colours, made its first public appearance and was adorned by Ranbir Kapoor along with players from the Mumbai City FC First Team.

“At City Football Group, we have always put our fans and our communities at the centre of everything we do.

Changing the crest of a football club is a big step that we would only take in alignment with fan support. Mumbai City FC’s new crest has captured what matters most to our local supporters. We believe that with this step forward, Mumbai City will continue to strengthen its ties with the city of Mumbai while continuing to grow on and off the pitch," said City Football Group Chief Operating Officer Roel de Vries.

Mumbai City FC CEO Kandarp Chandra also said, “It gives me great pleasure to ring in the next chapter in the great history of Mumbai City FC with the launch of our new crest. At Mumbai City, we have always strived to build an institution that the Mumbaikars can relate to and one they can be proud of. While we continue to work hard to bring success on the pitch for the fans, it was crucial that we involved our supporters in a landmark decision such as this one.

“Our new crest reaffirms our commitment to preserving Mumbai City’s identity albeit with a modern outlook, as well as aligning ourselves visually within the City Football Group family".