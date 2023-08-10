CHANGE LANGUAGE
13-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Football Player to Go Pro in US
13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Football Player to Go Pro in US

August 10, 2023

13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough (AP)

Sacramento Republic have signed 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough to a professional contract making him the youngest pro in any of the country's major sports,

Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.

Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday.

After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11.

He played for the under-14 team last year, also joining the under-15 team for some matches. Kimbrough scored six goals this year as the New York Red Bulls Academy team won the Bassevelde Cup for under-13 teams in Belgium.

Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion.

Kimbrough, aged 13 years, five months and 13 days old, is in his third year with the club and has been playing with the academy team.

“A young player’s path is never the same as the person seated next to them. Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him," said Republic’s head coach Mark Briggs.

“Over the last two years he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person," he added.

“Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds," said Republic president and general manager Todd Dunivant.

Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.

