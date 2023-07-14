15 Football-related Phrases Make Way into Oxford English Dictionary

A number of footballing terms have found their places in the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary. When the lexicon got its quarterly update, football enthusiasts could notice the inclusion of as many as 15 phrases that were previously used only in the sport. Apart from names of some special skills, a few tactical lingo have been added to the dictionary including Sir Alex Ferguson-coined ‘squeaky bum time’ and Jose Mourinho’s famous strategy of ‘parking the bus’. Both phrases have been defined just like the football world recognises them. The other popular terms which have made it to the Oxford Dictionary include the legendary ‘Cruyff turn’, Barcelona’s iconic ‘tiki-taka’, Rabona, Panenka, Trequartista, zonal marking, false nine and row Z.

The phrase, ‘squeaky bum time’, first came to light when Sir Alex Ferguson discussed Manchester United and Arsenal’s chance in the Premier League title race at the dying phase of the 2003 season. Oxford has kept the same concept, defining the phrase as a tense period of time, especially when one is leading up to the climax of an event or competition.

Notably, Arsenal ultimately edged past Ferguson’s United to become the Premier League champions that season. Ferguson remained the manager of the Red Devils from 1986 to 2013, helping the side win 30 domestic and international titles.

Meanwhile, ‘parking the bus’ is recognised to be a favourite defensive strategy of another former United boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese mastermind has managed several top European clubs during his decorated coaching career. But the reference to ‘parking the bus’ initially came when Mourinho criticised Tottenham Hostspur’s defensive style of play during the 2004-05 Premier League season. The 60-year-old then enhanced the tactic as per his own and it eventually became an iconic of him.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the official meaning of ‘parking the bus’ is to lay in a very defensive way, positioning the majority of outfield players close to their own box while showing little attacking intent.

Moreover, ‘Gergenpressing’, which is actually a definition of ‘counter-pressing’ in German football, has been included in the Oxford Dictionary. The tactic is now quite popular in the other European leagues as well, with German managers like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel introducing it in English club football. ‘Gergenpressing’ is now officially defined as a style of play in which a team puts immediate and intensive pressure on the opposition after losing possession of the ball.