‘£70 Million or Nothing’: Chelsea Refuse to Negotiate on Mason Mount With Manchester United

Chelsea have reportedly turned their back on Manchester United, refusing to negotiate the valuation of their wantaway midfielder Mason Mount. The London Blues have decided on a price of £70 million ($87m) for Mount and remain firm in their decision with United desperate to earn the signature of the England international, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Mount has already made it clear that he is keen to make a move from Stamford Bridge this summer. Given that the 24-year-old still has one year left on his existing contract, Chelsea might be under pressure to compromise and lower their demands. Romano believes that the situation might change in the coming few days.

A source revealed to football.london that Mount was hopeful that a fresh deal could be completed ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which took place last year in Qatar. Following the showpiece event, Chelsea put together a new-look transfer team. So, when the midfielder and his entourage returned to West London, a renewal offer that had been made to them was no longer an option.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is thought to be a fan of Mason Mount. With the Red Devils returning to the Champions League next season, the Dutch manager will aim to bolster his midfield with Mount being his first priority. Although, United have not yet made any official bid for the Chelsea star while the personal terms have reportedly been agreed upon. Senior officials at Old Trafford have already begun discussions with the Blues while an offer of £50m has been made. Chelsea are yet to show a green signal to make the deal happen.

Chelsea defender Reece James addressed rumours that his teammate Mason Mount was on the verge of joining Premier League rivals Manchester United. As footballers have started enjoying their time off from the field, the English full-back joined Mount and Ben Chilwell at the Formula 1 Barcelona Grand Prix last weekend and said to Sky Sports, “If Mount leaves Chelsea, everyone at the club will be sad.” Mount, who was present there, however, denied making any comment about the topic.