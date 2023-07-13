AC Milan Officially Announce Christian Pulisic's Arrival From Chelsea

AC Milan have officially completed the signing of USMNT striker Christian Pulisic from Chelsea.

The Rossoneri beat the likes of clubs such as Juventus, Lyon and Galatasaray to bring the American to the San Siro. Milan have reportedly paid a fee of 22 million euros in order to acquire the striker from Premier League side Chelsea.

Pulisic has signed off on a four-year deal that will keep him at Milan till 2027, with an option to extend til 2028.

“Very excited to be here to finally arrive in Milan,” Pulisic said, speaking at his unveiling press conference. “You can definitely feel the wow factor, the history of the club. Just seeing the training ground, everything here, it’s very special, so I’m honoured to be part of this historic club.

“When you have interest from a club like Milan immediately you have to think about it and you want to go to a club like this because there’s so much history… and it’s a big reason why I wanted to come here," said the American.

Pulisic now becomes the third US player to play for the Rossoneri after Onyewu and Dest. He also will get to link up with the likes of his former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and also Ruben-Loftus Cheek who left for Milan in this summer window just like Pulisic.

He arrived at Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in a £58million ($63.6million) deal and subsequently returned to the Bundesliga side on loan for the remainder of that campaign.

Pulisic leaves Stamford Bridge after making 145 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 26 goals and registering 17 assists, along with securing three major trophies during his time at the club, including the Champions League in 2021.

He follows the likes of other players such as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta to move out of Stamford Bridge, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuild of Chelsea is fully underway.

He will now take Ibrahimović’s No. 11 shirt at Milan after the former Sweden international retired after last season.