AC Milan vs Barcelona Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch AC Milan vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Two of Europe’s biggest names will be colliding in an epic game of football on Wednesday. Italian Giants AC Milan will take on Barcelona in a preseason game to warm themselves up for the upcoming campaign. Guided by Xavi, Barcelona would be looking to build some much-needed momentum for their league title defence as the squad would be seeking to make it back-to-back La Liga wins.

The highly-anticipated game shall be hosted by the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, USA on August 2. AC Milan would also be looking for a confidence boost after a disappointing campaign last season. Taking down Barcelona can have a massive impact on the team’s morale.

AC Milan recently lost the Serie A title to Napoli, finishing 20 points below the champions. They last won the title in 2021. They did manage to finish fourth on the table to secure their Champion League spot in the upcoming season. Last season also saw a footballing great, Zlatan Ibrahimovic announce his retirement. The player had multiple spells with the Italian Club.

Barcelona did not have the best season last year but they did manage to topple Real Madrid as the Kings of Spain. Xavi led his team to La Liga glory, their first league title since 2019. The team had a disappointing European season yet again that saw them crash out of the Champions League in the group stages. FC Barcelona won a whopping 35 trophies in the Messi era but since his departure in 2021, the club has only managed to win two.

Barcelona are the favourites to win Wednesday’s competition against the Italians. It would be interesting to see if the Italians can make their case against the Spanish kings.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Club Friendly game match between AC Milan and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly game match between AC Milan and Barcelona will be played?

The Club Friendly game match between AC Milan and Barcelona will be played on August 2, Wednesday.

Where will the Club Friendly game match AC Milan vs Barcelona be played?

The Club Friendly game match between AC Milan and Barcelona will be played at the Allegiant Stadium.

What time will the Club Friendly game match between AC Milan and Barcelona begin?

The Club Friendly game match between AC Milan and Barcelona will start at 8:30 AM IST on August 2, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs Barcelona Club Friendly game match?

AC Milan vs Barcelona match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I watch AC Milan vs Barcelona Club Friendly game match live streaming?

AC Milan vs Barcelona match will be streamed live on the Fancode and SonyLiv app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of AC Milan and Barcelona For the Club Friendly game?

AC Milan Probable XI: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Mateo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Alessandro Florenzi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tommaso Pobega, Rafael Leao, Rade Krunic, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud

Barcelona Probable XI: Marc Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Sergino Dest, Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Robert Lewandowski