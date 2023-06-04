AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Coverage on TV And Online

Owing to some commendable performances in the past few weeks, AC Milan have already secured a top-four finish in the Serie A. They will now round off the campaign with a home fixture against Hellas Verona. The match will be played at San Siro on June 5. This will be the first time since 2008 that AC Milan will play their final game of the season in front of home fans. If the Rossoneri pick up a full three points from their last match and their city rivals Inter drop points in their final fixture, AC Milan can jump to the third place and conclude the season there. In their previous appearance, AC Milan edged past Juventus, winning the away outing 1-0.

The AC Milan fixture is quite crucial from Verona’s perspective as they are still reeling inside the relegation zone. Only a victory can pull them out of the trap door. Verona, who currently have 31 points, occupy the 18th place in the Serie A standings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Empoli in the last league appearance.

Ahead of the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona will take place on June 5, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match AC Milan vs Hellas Verona be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona will be played at San Siro in Milan.

At what time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Serie A 2022-23 match?

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Serie A 2022-23 match?

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud

Hellas Verona Predicted Starting Line-up: Montipo, Ceccherini, Cabal, Hien, Terracciano, Tameze, Sulemana, Depaoli, Ngonge, Lazovic, Djuric