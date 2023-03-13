AC Milan vs Salernitana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

AC Milan are gearing up to cross swords against Salernitana in their upcoming Serie A fixture. The much-anticipated game is slated to be hosted on March 14 at Milan’s base- Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro.

AC Milan have been brimming with confidence as they have recently knocked Tottenham Hotspur out of the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian unit won the first leg 1-0 at their home before holding Spurs to a goalless draw in England. However, AC Milan have been struggling to play as per their reputation in the ongoing Serie A season. With 47 points in 25 games at the moment, the Red and Blacks are battling with Roma and Lazio in the points tally to manage a top-four finish.

On the other hand, Salernitana have emerged victorious in six out of their 25 appearances this season. They are now reeling at No 16 in the Serie A standings with just 25 points in hands. In their last assignment, the Granata restricted Sampdoria to a goalless draw. Meanwhile, AC Milan endured a disappointing result in their earlier league game away from home. Stefano Pioli’s boys lost 2-1 to Fiorentina with Theo Hernandez scoring the sole goal for them late in the stoppage time.

Ahead of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Salernitana, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between AC Milan and Salernitana will be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Salernitana will take place on March 14, Tuesday.

Where will the Serie A match AC Milan vs Salernitana be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Salernitana will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro), Milan.

At what time will the Serie A match AC Milan vs Salernitana begin?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Salernitana will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs Salernitana Indian Super League match?

AC Milan vs Salernitana match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Salernitana Indian Super League match?

AC Milan vs Salernitana match will also be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

AC Milan vs Salernitana Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud

Salernitana Predicted Starting Line-up: Ochoa, Bronn, Gyomber, Pirola, Sambia, Crnigoj, Coulibaly, Bradaric, Candreva, Dia, Piatek

