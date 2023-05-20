Adult Site Offers to Sponsor UEFA Champions League Contenders Inter Milan

Inter Milan made it to the UEFA Champions League final with a 1-0 second-leg victory (3-0 on aggregate) over arch-rivals AC Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Although Simone Inzaghi’s side won the high stakes match in an impressive fashion, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Inter did not have a sponsor on their jerseys. Inter Milan will face Manchester City in the final of the Champions League next month. But the Italian football giants will likely play without a kit sponsor in that showpiece match as well.

Now latest reports suggest that adult subscription site My.Club has offered Inter £80million to have its logo on the shirt. Reportedly, the deal would see the Italian giants playing with a jersey covered by My.Club until the end of the 2028/29 season.

Interestingly, My.Club have already set up an Inter page on their subscription service, which currently has a message saying, “This page and T-shirt secured exclusively for probably the best football team in Europe.”

The Nerazzurri’s famous blue and black jersey doesn’t have any logo because Inter have not received any payments this season from their shirt sponsor DigitalBits.

In September 2021, Inter had signed a deal worth £75m with cryptocurrency firm DigitalBits. But Inter dropped DigitalBits’ logo from the jersey of its senior team amid payment issues in April. Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli was the longtime sponsor of Inter’s kits before DigitalBits.

Serie A’s AS Roma has faced similar issues with the cryptocurrency firm.

top videos

Inter Milan had clinched a 2-0 victory in the first leg, courtesy of goals by Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. So, they started the second leg of the Milan derby with a comfortable 2-0 advantage over Stefano Pioli’s side. Inter were clinical on Wednesday too as they restricted last season’s Serie A champions to just five shots. Although AC Milan had 57% possession, they could manage only one shot on target and never really looked like adding to their seven European Cups.

With 15 minutes remaining in the match, Inter’s Argentine star Laotaro Martinez provided the winner for his team. Now Simone Inzaghi’s side will be aiming to cause an upset against the high-flying Manchester City in the final of the Champions League on June 11.