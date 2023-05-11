AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw LIVE: Sunil Chhetri's Indian Men's Football Team Await Opponents

Live now
Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 16:04 IST
Doha
The Indian men’s football team, after a successful qualifying campaign for the continental competition, are ready for the AFC Asian Cup Draw, set to take place in Doha, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4.30 pm IST.
Twenty-four teams have been divided into four pots, and will be drawn into six groups of four teams each for the AFC Asian Cup 2023. India have been placed in Pot 4. Hosts and defending champions Qatar will start from Pot 1, and will be the Read More
The draw assistance for AFC Asian Cup – Tim Cahill, Hassan Al Haydos, Park Ji-sung, Server Djeparov, Yoshimi Yamashita, Sun Wen, Maymol Rocky.
🇦🇺 Tim Cahill🇶🇦 Hassan Al Haydos🇰🇷 Park Ji-sung🇺🇿 Server Djeparov🇯🇵 Yoshimi Yamashita🇨🇳 Sun Wen🇮🇳 Maymol Rocky
Draw conductors for the #AsianCup2023 Final Draw are ready! pic.twitter.com/I6vFT74GkE
— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) May 11, 2023
Just over half an hour to go now…
Less than 4️⃣ 5️⃣ mins to go!
Where will you be watching the most anticipated #AsianCup2023 Final Draw from? pic.twitter.com/B6q7j77Et3
— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) May 11, 2023
The stage os ready… the fansare ready… all that remains are the teams to be drawn into groups!
😍 A sneak peak into the impressive Katara Opera House!#AsianCup2023 Final Draw 🔜 pic.twitter.com/jUbd3VexhG
— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) May 11, 2023
Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, AFC president had underlined his confidence in AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar to deliver a true celebration of Asian football that will leave a lasting impression on the Continent’s players, teams and passionate fans.
The teams for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup…
2️⃣4️⃣ TEAMS1️⃣ CONTINENTAL SUPREMACY 🏆
The pathway begins as #AsianCup2023 Final Draw arrives in 🇶🇦 Doha!
Watch Live 📺 https://t.co/aafYXP0zhR pic.twitter.com/89I46C2TsW
— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) May 9, 2023
Indian football legend Maymol Rocky, the first female to lead India’s women’s football team in 2017 and the current head coach of their U20 women’s side, will also take the stage at the Katara Opera House in Doha for the AFC Asian Cup draw.
The stars of AFC Asian Cup 2023…
Indian men’s football team have now qualified for back-to-back editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history.
India have qualified for the AFC Asia Cups in 2019, 2011, 1984, 1964 and now 2023.
🥳 HERE WE COME 🥳
As Palestine 🇵🇸 defeat Philippines 🇵🇭 in Group 🅱️, the #BlueTigers 🐯 🇮🇳 have now secured back-to-back qualifications for the @afcasiancup 🤩#ACQ2023 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/3aNjymWLSm
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 14, 2022
India defeated Cambodia 2-0 (Sunil Chhetri scored two goals), Afghanistan 2-1 (Chhetri and Sahal Abdul Samad scored) and thrashed Hong Kong (Chhetri, Anwar Ali, Manvir Singh and Ishan Pandita) and clinched the top spot of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification – third round Group D, with 9 points from three games.
After an intense and enthralling qualification period spanning three years concluded in June 2022, a final cast of 24 teams is left standing.
The teams will be divided into four Pots of six each in accordance with the latest FIFA Ranking. Thereafter, the teams will be drawn into six groups of four each across Groups A to F.
India head coach Igor Stimac said ahead of the draw, “There’s great anticipation before the draw. There’s still some time left until the competition itself, and I would say that it is very important, how well we use that time to prepare, rather than concentrate on who our opponents will be. I truly believe in our team and the work that they put in, and with the support of the huge Indian fan base in Qatar, we can achieve our goals.”
In the AFC Asian Cup, the top two teams from each group will make it to the Round of 16, while the four best third-placed teams across the six groups will join them in the knockout rounds.
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be India’s fifth appearance in the competition, with the Indian men’s football team having participated at the continental level in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019 previously. Their best finish in Asia has been a runners-up place in the 1964 edition of the competition.
Pot 1: Qatar, Japan, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Australia, Saudi Arabia.
Pot 2: Iraq, UAE, Oman, Uzbekistan, China PR, Jordan.
Pot 3: Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon.
Pot 4: India, Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia.
When will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw take place?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will take place on May 11, Thursday.
Where will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw be held?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar.
What time will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw start?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will begin from 4:30 pm IST onwards.
How to live stream AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will be streamed live on AFC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw on TV?
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will not be televised live in India.