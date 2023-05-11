AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw: How to Watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw Live on TV And Online

Defending champions Qatar will be hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw on May 11 in Doha. Indian men’s football team ranked 101 in FIFA standings, and 23 other sides will feature in the draw.

The pots have been formed as per the latest FIFA rankings. India have been placed in Pot 4 along with Tajikistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand and China.

Tajikistan will be making their debut in the AFC Asian Cup this time. Hosts Qatar find themselves in Pot 1. Japan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Korean Republic, Australia and Saudi Arabia are the remaining teams available in Pot 1. The 24 participating nations will be divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed sides are scheduled to reach the last-16 stage.

India succeeded for the very first time to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup two times on the trot. India secured their AFC Asian Cup berth after finishing as the winners of Group D in the third round of qualifiers. They have so far taken part in AFC Asian Cup on three occasions- 1964, 2011 and 2019.

When will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw take place?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will take place on May 11, Thursday.

Where will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw be held?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar.

What time will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw start?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will begin from 4:30 pm IST onwards.

How to live stream AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will be streamed live on AFC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw on TV?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw will not be televised live in India.

What are the pots for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw?

Pot 1: Qatar, Japan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Korea Republic, Australia, Saudi Arabia

Pot 2: Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Uzbekistan, China PR, Jordan

Pot 3: Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon

Pot 4: India, Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia