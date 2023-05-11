AFC Asian Cup 2023: India Draw With Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia in Group B

The Indian men’s football team have been drawn alongside Syria, Uzbekistan and 2015 champions Australia in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup after the draw ceremony was held at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and men’s team head coach Igor Stimac were in attendance with Indian legend and current head coach of India’s U20 women’s team, Maymol Rocky was part of the proceedings as one of the draw conductors.

Indian men’s football team have now qualified for back-to-back editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history. India have qualified for the AFC Asia Cups in 2019, 2011, 1984, 1964 and now 2023.

Ladies and gentlemen, the draw is done! ✅The Groups are set! ✔️ Let the countdown to #AsianCup2023 begin! pic.twitter.com/UtgH8jgsfd — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) May 11, 2023

Hosts and defending champions Qatar are the top seeded team in Group A with their title defence to begin against two-time runners-up China PR, Tajikistan and Lebanon.

Three-time winners Iran, 1996 runners-up United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Palestine will vie for the knockout stage spots in Group C while record four-time winners Japan, Indonesia, 2007 champions Iraq and Vietnam were drawn in Group D.

Twice champions South Korea, the top seeded team in Group E, will have Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain to contend with while Group F will have three-time winners Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic and Oman fighting for the knockout stage spots.

How the groups look after the AFC Asian Cup draw –

A – Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon

B – Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

C – Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine

D – Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

E – South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

F – Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw Highlights

The top two sides from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16 at Qatar 2023.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qatar is scheduled for January 12 to February 10, 2024 promises and promises to be a thrilling affair with seven former winners among the 24 teams.

top videos

The delayed quadrennial continental tournament is being held in Qatar after original hosts China stood down due to the country’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

(With inputs from Agencies)