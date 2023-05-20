AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

After missing last week’s fixture against Wolves due to his leg injury, English striker Marcus Rashford still remains a doubtful starter for Manchester United tonight. Midfielder Scott McTominay is expected to be in the squad tonight during Manchester United’s Premier League away fixture against AFC Bournemouth.

With 66 points from 35 games, Manchester United are placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings. The Old Trafford-based outfit come into the contest after getting the better of Wolves 2-0 last week.

Ahead of the Bournemouth game, Erik ten Hag’s men will be wary of their poor away record in the Premier League this year. They have only managed to claim eight points from nine away games in 2023.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have been winless in their last two matches. In their last meeting with Manchester United, Bournemouth had to suffer a 3-0 defeat. After claiming 39 points from 36 games, they occupy the 14th spot in Premier League standings.

When will the AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United will be played on May 20, Saturday.

Where will the AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United will be played at the Vitality Stadium.

At what time will the AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United?

top videos

AFC Bournemouth predicted starting line-up: Neto, Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Matias Vina, Jefferson Lerma, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Philip Billing, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial