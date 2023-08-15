AFC Cup: Juan Ferrando Says Mohun Bagan SG 'Need Time' for Players to Adapt and Improve

A derby loss is not an ideal preparation for Mohun Bagan Super Giant ahead of their AFC Cup campaign and coach Juan Ferrando on Monday sought some “more time" for their star-studded side to come on their own.

Despite boasting a high profile roster, the Indian Super League champions failed to impress, losing to arch-rivals East Bengal 0-1 in a Durand Cup derby on Saturday, ending their eight-match winning streak spanning over four years.

“We can’t change the past, we try to learn and improve," the Spaniard said in a media interaction ahead of their AFC Cup Preliminary Round 2 match against Macchindra FC of Nepal slated here on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan have in their ranks national team players like Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Anwar Ali. They also have a top foreign line-up in Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku, Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous, among others.

But, they are yet to blend as a team and have looked rusty so far in the three matches in the season-opener Durand Cup.

“The players like Cummings, Armando came last week, they need time to adapt. I know everyone is excited about Cummings and Armando. It’s normal. They players need time and are training to work like a team.

“Don’t forget, it’s difficult to come to India, the mentality, the culture, a lot of things change. It’s necessary to trust in the process and go step by step.

“Game by game, we will be improve. The most important thing is the process. I’m sure in the next match our performance would be much better," he added.

They also have a new addition in the team think tank, having roped in their former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, the most successful ISL coach having guided the erstwhile ATK FC to two ISL titles and one runners-up finish, as technical director.

“We are talking about football all the time, and how to improve. The club is thinking in one way, one process. The job of the new technical director and coach is trying to find the way. It’s impossible to improve in 2-3 days, we need time."

Living a dream: Anwar

Ferrando was accompanied by their 22-year-old centre back Anwar Ali, who was signed this season after his exploits in India’s Intercontinental and SAFF Championships triumphs.

Anwar had come to the limelight in India’s U-17 World Cup campaign in 2017 but a heart ailment in 2019 saw the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ban him from playing.

But the Delhi High Court gave a verdict in Anwar’s favour, allowing him to ply his trade in professional football.

“It’s dream to play for this club. Every footballer wants to play for this club. I want to play like same, like how I was playing before," Anwar said.

Playing his first derby in front of a packed crowd of 50,000-plus, Anwar looked listless the other day.

“It was my first derby. It’s very difficult for me also, so many people supporting us. The result was not good but I was happy after the game because I enjoyed a lot, the atmosphere. I want to tell the fans that in the upcoming games, we will do better," he said.

Ready to give his A-game against the Nepal outfit, he said: “We are all ready, it will be a big and tough game. Boys are really excited to play this game, we are looking forward."