AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1: India Beat Myanmar 2-1 to Advance to Round 2

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 10:32 IST

Bishek, Kyrgyzstan

India beat Myanmar 2-1 in the AFC U17 Asia Cup Stage 1 Qualifiers (AIFF)

Sulanjana and Pooja netted for the Indian girl's side before Ya Min Phyu reduced the arrears for Myanmar in the 75th minute. The remainder of the game witnessed some anxious moments, but the Indian team managed to hold on to the lead and dig out the win

The India U17 women’s team spent some anxious moments in the last 15 minutes before emerging 2-1 winners against Myanmar in its concluding AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 tie on Friday.

With this victory, India qualified from Group F for Round 2 of the tournament scheduled for September later this year.

In the three-team group, India won both their matches against the Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar and finished with six points.

After Sulanjana and Pooja put India in a 2-0 lead by the 33rd minute, Myanmar threatened to make a comeback when Ya Min Phyu reduced the margin for them in the 75th minute.

The last 15 minutes turned out to be a tense affair as Myanmar pressed hard for the equaliser, but the Indian defence stood tall to thwart the rival attackers.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
