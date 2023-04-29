AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1: India Beat Myanmar 2-1 to Advance to Round 2

The India U17 women’s team spent some anxious moments in the last 15 minutes before emerging 2-1 winners against Myanmar in its concluding AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 tie on Friday.

With this victory, India qualified from Group F for Round 2 of the tournament scheduled for September later this year.

In the three-team group, India won both their matches against the Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar and finished with six points.

After Sulanjana and Pooja put India in a 2-0 lead by the 33rd minute, Myanmar threatened to make a comeback when Ya Min Phyu reduced the margin for them in the 75th minute.

The last 15 minutes turned out to be a tense affair as Myanmar pressed hard for the equaliser, but the Indian defence stood tall to thwart the rival attackers.

