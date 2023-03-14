AIFF Announce India's Provisional 23-Man Squad for Tri-Nation International Tournament

Head Coach of the Indian Men’s Football team Igor Stimac has named a 23-man strong provisional squad for the upcoming Tri-National International Tournament in Imphal against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of the AIFF’s Vision 2047 plan, the federation has decided to give Indian players more and more exposure by increasing the matches played by the Indian Football team during international windows.

The Indian team will undergo a national training camp in Kolkata for five days before jetting off to Imphal for the Tri-Nation tournament which will take place at the Khuman Lampak Stadium from March 22 to 28, as per a release from AIFF.

The 23-man provisional squad named by Stimac will join up in Kolkata and begin training on March 15.

As many as 14 players from the 23-man squad will report to Stimac on Wednesday, while nine players will join the camp on March 19, one day after the ISL Final which will be played between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on March 18.

Additionally, 11 players have been named to the reserves list, who will be called up only if the necessity arises. The media release from AIFF also confirmed that the final 23-man travelling party to Imphal will be named after the completion of the ISL Final.

The 23-man provisional squad includes many regulars like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Sunil Chhetri among others, while there are others who impressed during ISL and have earned maiden call-ups such as Phurba Lachenpa, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Glan Martins.

Midfiedlers: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Reserve players’ list:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita.

